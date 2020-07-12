/
walden
455 Apartments for rent in Walden, Miami Gardens, FL
Advenir At Walden Lake
950 NW 214th St, Miami Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1200 sqft
Luxury apartments with central heating and air conditioning, large walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community features a basketball court, pool, hot tub and parking for tenants.
21013 Nw 14th Pl
21013 Northwest 14th Place, Miami Gardens, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1716 sqft
Spacious townhouse 4 bedrooms /3 bathrooms, 1,716 SQFT, $1,800/m 1 car garage and parking. This townhouse has a very big kitchen space; brand new washer and dryer.
700 NW 214th St #608
700 Northwest 214th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NICE 1 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH WITH BALCONY AND LAMINATE FLOORS. CLOSE TO I-95, TURNPIKE & SHOPPING. GREAT GATED COMMUNITY WITH LOTS OF AMENITIES - OLYMPIC SIZE POOL, 2 TENNIS COURTS, CLUBHOUSE, BBQ/PICNIC AREA, LAUNDRY FACILITY AND MORE.
20901 NW 14th Pl
20901 Northwest 14th Place, Miami Gardens, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
JUST REDUCE FOR THIS BEAUTIFUL LARGE LIKE NEW MODERN 2-STORY TOWNHOME WITH 4 BED, 3 FULL BATHS AND 1 CAR GARAGE. FRESHLY PAINTED CERAMIC & LMINATE IN SECUND FLOOR. CENTRALLY LOCATED IN DESIRABLE MIAMI GARDENS, MAJORCA COMMUNITY .
Results within 1 mile of Walden
Azure Villas
3252 SW 52nd Ave, Pembroke Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
979 sqft
Centrally located between two of Florida's hotspots, Azure Villas is your destination for cozy neighborhood living in a prime location. Enjoy living just minutes from downtown Ft.
112 Newton Rd
112 Newton Road, West Park, FL
Studio
$1,300
1086 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Efficiency available in West Park in a quiet neighborhood. Back unit. Large back yard.
17 Edmund Rd
17 Edmund Road, West Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1044 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17 Edmund Rd in West Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
422 NE 210th Circle Ter
422 Northeast 210th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
COZY & BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOMS TOWNHOUSE STYLE CONDO IN A VERY NICE COMMUNITY, REMODELED WOOD FLOORS . WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT, ASSIGNED PARKING STEPS FROM YOUR DOOR. GATED COMMUNITY, ALL AGES WELCOME, PET FRIENDLY, 24 HRS SECURITY, POOL & JACUZZI.
455 NE 210th Cir Ter
455 Northeast 210th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Bright and spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo in a highly desired neighborhood. Tile floors throughout. Screened patio with full size washer and dryer. One parking space assigned plus guest parking for second car.
6550 SW 28th St
6550 Southwest 28th Street, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
165 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath starter home completely remodeled, new appliances and redone floors. Includes a large walk in closet, utility room and outside storage shed, as well as a private fence.
52 NE 204th St
52 Northeast 204th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
LOVELY, FURNISHED 1 BD 1 BA APT. ON THE 2ND FLOOR. BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF THE CANAL FROM THE ENCLOSED BALCONY. NEW CENTRAL A/C. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO SHOPPING, MAJOR ROADS AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. ****HOPA 55+ COMMUNITY****
7654 Indigo St
7654 Indigo Street, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1515 sqft
Centrally located house within quiet and well kept neighborhood. Very luminous and open concept layout. Beautiful tile flooring throughout. Ample living spaces. Just remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances.
454 NE 210th Cir Ter
454 NE 210th Circle Ter, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020. Beautifully Remodeled 2nd-floor corner unit at Monterrey Village.
20131 Northwest 12th Court
20131 Northwest 12th Court, Miami Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1479 sqft
Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current resident’s privacy and do not disturb. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
469 NE 207th Ln
469 Northeast 207th Lane, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Clean, well kept and spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Corner condo on the ground floor! Both bedrooms have walk-in closets with tile throughout. Screened in patio with community pool across the street. Gated community.
3930 SW 52nd Ave
3930 Southwest 52nd Avenue, Pembroke Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Garden view two story townhouse 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, bright and spacious in the amazing and well maintained PEMBROKE PARK TOWNHOMES community.
20033 NE 2nd Pl
20033 Northeast 2nd Place, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1792 sqft
Large townhouse near Aventura, 5 minutes drive. Great conditions, remodeled bathrooms, a must see.
20701 Northeast 2nd Court
20701 NE 2nd Ct, Ives Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2094 sqft
701 Northeast 2nd Court, Miami, FL 33179 - 4 BR 3 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 05/01/2020. No pets allowed.
20554 Northeast 2nd Court - 1
20554 NE 2nd Ct, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1657 sqft
NEW WONDERFUL TOWNHOUSE READY FOR RENT - VIA VENTURA ALHAMBRA - 2019. Unique 3 Bed + Great Room + 2.5 Baths in MIAMI. Lake View. New Kitchen fully equipped, blinds on all windows, built-out closets, 2 Cars Parking Space in front entrance.
7649 Juniper St
7649 Juniper Street, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Beautioful hom ein Miramar!!! (RLNE5422524)
19 Allen Rd
19 Allen Road, West Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
West park Gem!! Spacious and Cozy!!! (RLNE5183620)
6633 Coconut Drive
6633 Coconut Drive, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1440 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
136 Miami Gardens Rd
136 Miami Gardens Road, West Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1008 sqft
Amazing opportunity to rent a well maintained single family home. Spacious 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom with a nice den that can be used for a 3rd bedroom. Equipped with washer and dryer, including appliances with NEW stove.
Results within 5 miles of Walden
Horizon at Miramar
11338 SW 45th Pl, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,501
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1347 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,198
1393 sqft
IMT Mirarmar is a newly renovated luxury apartment complex that has easy access to both the Florida Turnpike and I-75. Each unit offers granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
