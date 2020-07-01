285 Apartments for rent in Palmetto Estates, FL

Moving to Palmetto Estates

The bulk of the rental properties in Palmetto Estates are medium- to large-size homes, with pricing below the average for the area. While rental apartments are available in medium-size buildings, three-bedroom houses are easier to come by, so moving with other people is important for most to afford the rent. If you're coming from the north, keep in mind that moving truck rentals can be expensive for such a long trip, and gas has probably gone up in price since your last move, so keep that in mind when planning.

If you're looking for condo rentals, you may be hard-pressed to find them. Most of the places for rent in Palmetto Estates are houses, with apartments scattered in here and there as well. The homes are typically Floridian: one story, with beautiful ceramic tile floors, and often neutral coloring on the outside. Because of their single level, many of these homes can appear small from the outside. But don't be deceived, many of them are three-bedroom houses for rent, with plenty of living space and generally some off-street parking to keep your car shining. If you're looking for a rental apartment, nice one- or two-bedroom places can be found, and often in well-appointed buildings. Many of them have pools that are made available to residents, and furnished apartments can also be found.