285 Apartments for rent in Palmetto Estates, FL📍
South Florida is a pretty incredible place, inspiring enough for Will Smith to write an anthem about it and for Ponce De Leon to go searching there for the mythical fountain of youth. But it's not all parties and beach life, although that is found in spades. Miami-Dade County is home to neighborhoods of diverse and eclectic style. Palmetto Estates, south of Miami proper, is just one such example. Find places for rent that are at or below the county average price, and live a life in the sun, with the pristine coast of Biscayne Bay only minutes away. Walk the white sands or the colorful boardwalks, where a wide variety of music can be heard emanating from the cafes nearby. Take in the world-famous nightlife of Miami, only a short drive away. Enjoy some of the finest food from cultures around the globe in Kendall, just to the north of Palmetto Estates. Drive south to the natural beauty of the Everglades or the Florida Keys. Whatever you do, whatever you enjoy, there's something for you in south Florida.
The bulk of the rental properties in Palmetto Estates are medium- to large-size homes, with pricing below the average for the area. While rental apartments are available in medium-size buildings, three-bedroom houses are easier to come by, so moving with other people is important for most to afford the rent. If you're coming from the north, keep in mind that moving truck rentals can be expensive for such a long trip, and gas has probably gone up in price since your last move, so keep that in mind when planning.
If you're looking for condo rentals, you may be hard-pressed to find them. Most of the places for rent in Palmetto Estates are houses, with apartments scattered in here and there as well. The homes are typically Floridian: one story, with beautiful ceramic tile floors, and often neutral coloring on the outside. Because of their single level, many of these homes can appear small from the outside. But don't be deceived, many of them are three-bedroom houses for rent, with plenty of living space and generally some off-street parking to keep your car shining. If you're looking for a rental apartment, nice one- or two-bedroom places can be found, and often in well-appointed buildings. Many of them have pools that are made available to residents, and furnished apartments can also be found.
South of Kendall, Palmetto Estates is a small neighborhood in and of itself nestled outside of the hustle and bustle of Miami, but within driving distance of the jobs and nightlife that the city provides. It is a diverse and worldly place, showing off eclectic fashion and artistic expression. Palmetto Golf Course provides a nice course for locals and tourists alike, perfect for those who enjoy a nice afternoon with a cigar, hooking shots into sand pits and bashing 3-woods against palm trees in frustration. If you finish with golf for the day and want to take a relaxing stroll along Palmetto Lake, it's not far from the course. If quiet fun is more your thing, Colonial Drive Park is perfect for a picnic and is walking distance from anywhere in the neighborhood. Palmetto Estates is a safe place and the streets are friendly and inviting.
Transportation
Get outside the noise of Miami here, yet enjoy the nightlife and beach going relaxation of a larger city. Roughly 20 bus stops in the neighborhood make it easy to get to the city by public transport, allowing you to commute on a budget if you'd prefer. If you own a car, the Dixie Expressway affords convenient travel into town as well. If you like to eat, Palmetto Estates is the place for you.
Local Eats
There are excellent restaurants of every style of cuisine nearby. Try Asian Fusion Cafe to the east of the neighborhood for beautiful sushi, Thai food, and superbly done Chinese plates. Try a freshly baked croissant from Delices De France, a short drive up the Dixie Expressway. Go north to Pinecrest and eat at Big Sur, where the Argentine dishes will give your palate entertainment befitting a Gaucho (try the Osso Buco particularly--it's a traditional, braised lamb shank). Northwest in The Hammocks, give Aromas Del Peru a go. And if you're an amateur sommelier, stop by Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar for a maple crusted salmon dish, paired with a California pinot noir, that will leave you wanting more. If breakfast is more your speed, cruise over to Walter's Coffee Shop and feel as though you stepped back in time to this diner that's been family owned since 1965. Waitresses will call you 'Honey' and refill your coffee straight from the pot, while you eat a monstrous plate of bacon and eggs.
Come to Palmetto Estates, where you can pay a little in rent, compared to the rest of south Florida, and get a lot in return. See yourself strolling the beaches and relaxing in the parks, and come one down to Florida.