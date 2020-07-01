Apartment List
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:51 PM

285 Apartments for rent in Palmetto Estates, FL

📍

1 of 15

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Estates
16330 SW 109th Ave
16330 Southwest 109th Avenue, Palmetto Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1848 sqft
Amazing Home at Pine Lake 4Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179723 Single Family Home For Rent on a beautiful lake, which the sun sets everyday on Quiet Neighborhood Graded A schools less then 5 Minutes Away from CORAL REEF High the Turnpike has Colombian

1 of 9

Last updated June 30 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Estates
15881 SW 108th Ave
15881 Southwest 108th Avenue, Palmetto Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed. 2 full baths, located in Brandon Woods, all tiled floors, granite kitchen, wood cabinets, family room, big roofed terrace, 2 car garage, accordion hurricane shutters, near mayor hways and Turnpike, super market, pharmacy, USI etc.

1 of 12

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Estates
9821 SW 165th Ter
9821 Southwest 165th Terrace, Palmetto Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1092 sqft
Beautifully and tastefully remodeled unit in Fairway Park! Freshly painted, all new kitchen (including granite countertops), updated bathrooms, large shed in the backyard, and more! Also features a bonus in-law studio with separate entrance.

1 of 8

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Estates
11010 SW 160th St
11010 Southwest 160th Street, Palmetto Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1367 sqft
Amazing 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths home, single family home. Ceramic tile floors, fenced yard, Large living area, Accordion Shutters, plus family room. Close to schools, shopping, public transportation and easily accessible to major highway.

1 of 1

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Estates
9710 SW 159th St
9710 Southwest 159th Street, Palmetto Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Location - Location - Location! 3 Bedroom 2 bath home close to everything. Walk into a large bright and airy living/dining room with triple wide patio doors leading to the large screened patio. 2 car garage with plenty of storage.
Results within 1 mile of Palmetto Estates
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
25 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,403
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,701
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1322 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Miami and Everglades National Park. Luxury apartments have private balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer. Community features a pool with sundeck, entertainment area and cabana kitchen.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
30 Units Available
Three Lakes
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,346
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,123
1310 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
$
65 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1355 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
$
158 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Soleste Bay Village
18301 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,641
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
900 sqft
Soleste Bay Village is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Palmetto Bay, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.

1 of 23

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
9108 SW 161st Ter
9108 Southwest 161st Terrace, Palmetto Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1856 sqft
Amazing single home & location 1 story 4Be/3Ba - Property Id: 179714 A MUST SEE!!!.. Beautiful and spacious one story 4 bedroom 3 bath home in the private community.

1 of 26

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
8445 SW 147th St
8445 Southwest 147th Street, Palmetto Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2456 sqft
Amazing Single Home at Palmetto Bay 4Be/2Ba - Property Id: 180409 A MUST SEE!!!...Very spacious executive style pool home in desirable Palmetto Bay.

1 of 6

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
15100 SW 89 Ave
15100 Southwest 89th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
400 sqft
Beautiful Studio in Palmetto Bay - Property Id: 304357 New large and modern studio in the heart of Palmetto Bay. With bathroom, kitchenette, washer and dryer. All new appliances and plenty of storage. A block away from Aldi's.

1 of 7

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
2 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
18325 S Dixie Hwy
18325 South Dixie Highway, Palmetto Bay, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T

1 of 13

Last updated July 1 at 03:52pm
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9013 Southwest 138th Street
9013 Southwest 138th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
976 sqft
9013 Southwest 138th Street Apt #27-2, Miami, FL 33176 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/29/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 18

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Richmond Heights
14521 Ellington St
14521 Ellington Street, Richmond Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
BEAUTIFUL AND RENOVATED HOME WITH EXCELLENT LOCATION,WHITH ACCESS TO US 1 AND TURNPIKE. EXCELLENT LOCATION NEAR TO A MIDDE, HIGH AND MAGNET SCHOOLS.

1 of 16

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
12162 SW 143rd Ln
12162 Southwest 143rd Lane, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Largest model of 3/2/1 in the lake complex with washer & dryer, NO carpets anywhere & big fenced patio. 24 Hr. security & guard gated. Community pool. All bedrooms upstairs, washer & dryer in main floor. Ceramic & wood floors.

1 of 4

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9011 SW 138th St
9011 Southwest 138th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
The picture is of how unit will look similar to when construction is done. The unit is available JUL 15, 2020. Brand new stainless steel appliances including microwave, oven, refrigerator, washer and dryer inside the unit.

1 of 40

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
15020 SW 89th Ct
15020 Southwest 89th Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
North Palmetto Bay Single Family home recently painted awaits its next family. This 3/2 which actually can function as a 4/3 or 3 bedroom + office and 3 bathroom home is located in a quiet neighborhood.

1 of 16

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
15845 SW 90th Ct
15845 Southwest 90th Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
TOWNHOUSE 2 BEDROOM 1-1/2 BATHS, TILE AND WOOD FLOORS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW STACK WASHER & DRYER ALSO NEW WINDOW BLINDS.

1 of 9

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
14391 SW 120th Ct
14391 Southwest 120th Court, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
This townhome features 3 beds/2.5 baths with large kitchen overseeing the dining/living area. High ceiling in master bedroom and walk in closet. Only 2 vehicles per unit HOA MANDATE. Fenced patio with no back neighbors.

1 of 18

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Kendall
13718 SW 90th Ave
13718 Southwest 90th Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
DON'T MISS OUT!! THIS NEVER RENTED BEFORE, BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED & SPACIOUS 2/2 FEATURES A SPECTACULAR OPEN KITCHEN & UPDATED BATHROOMS, 1ST FLOOR LOCATION WITH A PRIVATE PATIO, NEAR CLUBHOUSE AND BOTH COMMUNITY POOLS.

1 of 12

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
West Perrine
10129 W Jessamine St
10129 West Jessamine Street, West Perrine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Brand New Construction 3 Bedroom Duplex in Perrine. Come and see, this fantastic 3 bedroom unit. Completed in 2018 with hurricane windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, polished concrete floors. This is a must see.

1 of 35

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
14721 SW 87th Pl
14721 Southwest 87th Place, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Ready to move in, beautiful and cozy!! This home is perfect for a family, great layout, modern design, upgraded bathrooms, kitchen, appliances, new A/C unit and anti-impact windows and doors!!!Huge back yard fenced troughout and secure.

1 of 7

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
8701 SW 141 ST
8701 Southwest 141st Street, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location easy to show freshly painted, updated appliances. Granite kitchen countertop. Easy to show! Call listing agent! Will not last long!
City GuidePalmetto Estates
"I live in Florida, and when people ask how close to the beach I am, I say, 'Twelve minutes or twelve hours. Depends on which beach you want to go to.'" -- Jarod Kintz

South Florida is a pretty incredible place, inspiring enough for Will Smith to write an anthem about it and for Ponce De Leon to go searching there for the mythical fountain of youth. But it's not all parties and beach life, although that is found in spades. Miami-Dade County is home to neighborhoods of diverse and eclectic style. Palmetto Estates, south of Miami proper, is just one such example. Find places for rent that are at or below the county average price, and live a life in the sun, with the pristine coast of Biscayne Bay only minutes away. Walk the white sands or the colorful boardwalks, where a wide variety of music can be heard emanating from the cafes nearby. Take in the world-famous nightlife of Miami, only a short drive away. Enjoy some of the finest food from cultures around the globe in Kendall, just to the north of Palmetto Estates. Drive south to the natural beauty of the Everglades or the Florida Keys. Whatever you do, whatever you enjoy, there's something for you in south Florida.

Moving to Palmetto Estates

The bulk of the rental properties in Palmetto Estates are medium- to large-size homes, with pricing below the average for the area. While rental apartments are available in medium-size buildings, three-bedroom houses are easier to come by, so moving with other people is important for most to afford the rent. If you're coming from the north, keep in mind that moving truck rentals can be expensive for such a long trip, and gas has probably gone up in price since your last move, so keep that in mind when planning.

If you're looking for condo rentals, you may be hard-pressed to find them. Most of the places for rent in Palmetto Estates are houses, with apartments scattered in here and there as well. The homes are typically Floridian: one story, with beautiful ceramic tile floors, and often neutral coloring on the outside. Because of their single level, many of these homes can appear small from the outside. But don't be deceived, many of them are three-bedroom houses for rent, with plenty of living space and generally some off-street parking to keep your car shining. If you're looking for a rental apartment, nice one- or two-bedroom places can be found, and often in well-appointed buildings. Many of them have pools that are made available to residents, and furnished apartments can also be found.

The Neighborhood

South of Kendall, Palmetto Estates is a small neighborhood in and of itself nestled outside of the hustle and bustle of Miami, but within driving distance of the jobs and nightlife that the city provides. It is a diverse and worldly place, showing off eclectic fashion and artistic expression. Palmetto Golf Course provides a nice course for locals and tourists alike, perfect for those who enjoy a nice afternoon with a cigar, hooking shots into sand pits and bashing 3-woods against palm trees in frustration. If you finish with golf for the day and want to take a relaxing stroll along Palmetto Lake, it's not far from the course. If quiet fun is more your thing, Colonial Drive Park is perfect for a picnic and is walking distance from anywhere in the neighborhood. Palmetto Estates is a safe place and the streets are friendly and inviting.

Life in Palmetto Estates

Transportation

Get outside the noise of Miami here, yet enjoy the nightlife and beach going relaxation of a larger city. Roughly 20 bus stops in the neighborhood make it easy to get to the city by public transport, allowing you to commute on a budget if you'd prefer. If you own a car, the Dixie Expressway affords convenient travel into town as well. If you like to eat, Palmetto Estates is the place for you.

Local Eats

There are excellent restaurants of every style of cuisine nearby. Try Asian Fusion Cafe to the east of the neighborhood for beautiful sushi, Thai food, and superbly done Chinese plates. Try a freshly baked croissant from Delices De France, a short drive up the Dixie Expressway. Go north to Pinecrest and eat at Big Sur, where the Argentine dishes will give your palate entertainment befitting a Gaucho (try the Osso Buco particularly--it's a traditional, braised lamb shank). Northwest in The Hammocks, give Aromas Del Peru a go. And if you're an amateur sommelier, stop by Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar for a maple crusted salmon dish, paired with a California pinot noir, that will leave you wanting more. If breakfast is more your speed, cruise over to Walter's Coffee Shop and feel as though you stepped back in time to this diner that's been family owned since 1965. Waitresses will call you 'Honey' and refill your coffee straight from the pot, while you eat a monstrous plate of bacon and eggs.

Come to Palmetto Estates, where you can pay a little in rent, compared to the rest of south Florida, and get a lot in return. See yourself strolling the beaches and relaxing in the parks, and come one down to Florida.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Palmetto Estates?
The average rent price for Palmetto Estates rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,130.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Palmetto Estates?
Some of the colleges located in the Palmetto Estates area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Palmetto Estates?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Palmetto Estates from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.

