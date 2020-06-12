1840 S Bayshore Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool elevator fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool

Your castle on the water awaits you. This completely custom-built 2009 estate combines Gothic architecture with contemporary finishes creating a modern fairytale waiting for you to call it happily ever after. Featuring over 12,000 square feet of living space, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, great hall, 30 foot vaulted ceiling, stone fireplaces, antique stained glass windows, French cast bronze chandeliers, Jerusalem stone floors, Cast stone window tracery, gourmet chefs kitchen with La Cornue stove, keystone-edged infinity pool, elevator, rooftop sundeck, and cement dock. A must own for anyone passionate about architecture looking for that perfect harmony between the old world and the new. An incredibly rare architectural statement in South Florida.