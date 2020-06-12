All apartments in Miami
Miami, FL
1840 S Bayshore Ln
1840 S Bayshore Ln

1840 South Bayshore Drive · (305) 695-6300
Miami
Coconut Grove
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location

1840 South Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$30,000

6 Bed · 7 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
elevator
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Your castle on the water awaits you. This completely custom-built 2009 estate combines Gothic architecture with contemporary finishes creating a modern fairytale waiting for you to call it happily ever after. Featuring over 12,000 square feet of living space, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, great hall, 30 foot vaulted ceiling, stone fireplaces, antique stained glass windows, French cast bronze chandeliers, Jerusalem stone floors, Cast stone window tracery, gourmet chefs kitchen with La Cornue stove, keystone-edged infinity pool, elevator, rooftop sundeck, and cement dock. A must own for anyone passionate about architecture looking for that perfect harmony between the old world and the new. An incredibly rare architectural statement in South Florida.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1840 S Bayshore Ln have any available units?
1840 S Bayshore Ln has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1840 S Bayshore Ln have?
Some of 1840 S Bayshore Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1840 S Bayshore Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1840 S Bayshore Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1840 S Bayshore Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1840 S Bayshore Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1840 S Bayshore Ln offer parking?
No, 1840 S Bayshore Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1840 S Bayshore Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1840 S Bayshore Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1840 S Bayshore Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1840 S Bayshore Ln has a pool.
Does 1840 S Bayshore Ln have accessible units?
No, 1840 S Bayshore Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1840 S Bayshore Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1840 S Bayshore Ln has units with dishwashers.
