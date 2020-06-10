All apartments in Miami
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:15 PM

1836 NW 16th Ter

1836 Northwest 16th Terrace · (305) 345-6929
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1836 Northwest 16th Terrace, Miami, FL 33125
Allapattah

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,465

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

all utils included
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2/1 House totally redone. It comes TOTALLY FURNISHED and ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!!!! All you need is to bring your clothes. It is located 5 minutes from Wynwood, Design District, Midtown, Little Havana. Its just 10 minutes away from the beach. You are walking distance to the new Mall on the river Miami River Landing opening this month to the public. You are located in the middle of City of Miami, in the fastest growing neighborhood in Miami. Come by and see the house and what going on in the neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1836 NW 16th Ter have any available units?
1836 NW 16th Ter has a unit available for $2,465 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
Is 1836 NW 16th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1836 NW 16th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1836 NW 16th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 1836 NW 16th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1836 NW 16th Ter offer parking?
No, 1836 NW 16th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 1836 NW 16th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1836 NW 16th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1836 NW 16th Ter have a pool?
No, 1836 NW 16th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 1836 NW 16th Ter have accessible units?
No, 1836 NW 16th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1836 NW 16th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 1836 NW 16th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1836 NW 16th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 1836 NW 16th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
