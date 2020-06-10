1836 NW 16th Ter

Amenities

all utils included furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities

Beautiful 2/1 House totally redone. It comes TOTALLY FURNISHED and ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!!!! All you need is to bring your clothes. It is located 5 minutes from Wynwood, Design District, Midtown, Little Havana. Its just 10 minutes away from the beach. You are walking distance to the new Mall on the river Miami River Landing opening this month to the public. You are located in the middle of City of Miami, in the fastest growing neighborhood in Miami. Come by and see the house and what going on in the neighborhood.