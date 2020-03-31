182 NE 29th St

Amenities

Apartment Amenities



Studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom residences



Floor to ceiling windows



Oversized balconies



Porcelain tile flooring throughout



European-style cabinetry



Stainless-steel Whirlpool appliances



Built-in wine cooler



Quartz countertops



Kitchen island with waterfall edge



New Yorker tile backsplash



Walk-in closets with custom wood shelving & drawers



Whirlpool washer & dryer



Walk-in frameless shower



Spa tubs with custom tile surround



Undermount sinks



Keyless entry



Blackout shades in bedrooms



USB charging ports



LED lighted bathroom mirror



Community Amenities



Curated artwork throughout



Concierge Services



Lavish 7th floor pool deck with lap pool & spa



Poolside bar, HD TV, gas grills, game table & plush lounge seating



Private cabanas with TVs, beverage coolers & fans



24/7 Fitness center with a cardio theatre, Peloton spin bikes, yoga room, Synrgy strength machines & free weights



Resident clubhouse with business lounge & computer stations



Great room & catering kitchen



Dog spa with wash stations & dryers



Bike storage



Community paddleboards



Parcel lockers with 24/7 access



Biscayne Bay views



Ground floor retail



WiFi in common areas



Solar Shades



LED lighting throughout



Energy-efficient appliances



Smoke-free community



Electric car charging stations



Recycling available on every floor



Living green walls throughout community