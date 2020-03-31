182 NE 29th St

Amenities
Apartment Amenities
Studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom residences
Floor to ceiling windows
Oversized balconies
Porcelain tile flooring throughout
European-style cabinetry
Stainless-steel Whirlpool appliances
Built-in wine cooler
Quartz countertops
Kitchen island with waterfall edge
New Yorker tile backsplash
Walk-in closets with custom wood shelving & drawers
Whirlpool washer & dryer
Walk-in frameless shower
Spa tubs with custom tile surround
Undermount sinks
Keyless entry
Blackout shades in bedrooms
USB charging ports
LED lighted bathroom mirror
Community Amenities
Curated artwork throughout
Concierge Services
Lavish 7th floor pool deck with lap pool & spa
Poolside bar, HD TV, gas grills, game table & plush lounge seating
Private cabanas with TVs, beverage coolers & fans
24/7 Fitness center with a cardio theatre, Peloton spin bikes, yoga room, Synrgy strength machines & free weights
Resident clubhouse with business lounge & computer stations
Great room & catering kitchen
Dog spa with wash stations & dryers
Bike storage
Community paddleboards
Parcel lockers with 24/7 access
Biscayne Bay views
Ground floor retail
WiFi in common areas
Solar Shades
LED lighting throughout
Energy-efficient appliances
Smoke-free community
Electric car charging stations
Recycling available on every floor
Living green walls throughout community