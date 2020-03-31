All apartments in Miami
182 NE 29th St
Last updated April 18 2020 at 8:15 AM

182 NE 29th St

182 Northeast 29th Street · (305) 726-5818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

182 Northeast 29th Street, Miami, FL 33137
Edgewater

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
car charging
carport
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
media room
yoga
Apartment Amenities

Studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom residences

Floor to ceiling windows

Oversized balconies

Porcelain tile flooring throughout

European-style cabinetry

Stainless-steel Whirlpool appliances

Built-in wine cooler

Quartz countertops

Kitchen island with waterfall edge

New Yorker tile backsplash

Walk-in closets with custom wood shelving & drawers

Whirlpool washer & dryer

Walk-in frameless shower

Spa tubs with custom tile surround

Undermount sinks

Keyless entry

Blackout shades in bedrooms

USB charging ports

LED lighted bathroom mirror

Community Amenities

Curated artwork throughout

Concierge Services

Lavish 7th floor pool deck with lap pool & spa

Poolside bar, HD TV, gas grills, game table & plush lounge seating

Private cabanas with TVs, beverage coolers & fans

24/7 Fitness center with a cardio theatre, Peloton spin bikes, yoga room, Synrgy strength machines & free weights

Resident clubhouse with business lounge & computer stations

Great room & catering kitchen

Dog spa with wash stations & dryers

Bike storage

Community paddleboards

Parcel lockers with 24/7 access

Biscayne Bay views

Ground floor retail

WiFi in common areas

Solar Shades

LED lighting throughout

Energy-efficient appliances

Smoke-free community

Electric car charging stations

Recycling available on every floor

Living green walls throughout community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 182 NE 29th St have any available units?
182 NE 29th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 182 NE 29th St have?
Some of 182 NE 29th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 182 NE 29th St currently offering any rent specials?
182 NE 29th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 182 NE 29th St pet-friendly?
No, 182 NE 29th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 182 NE 29th St offer parking?
Yes, 182 NE 29th St does offer parking.
Does 182 NE 29th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 182 NE 29th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 182 NE 29th St have a pool?
Yes, 182 NE 29th St has a pool.
Does 182 NE 29th St have accessible units?
Yes, 182 NE 29th St has accessible units.
Does 182 NE 29th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 182 NE 29th St does not have units with dishwashers.
