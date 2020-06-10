1752 NW 1st St

Amenities

COVID-19 SPECIAL. LANDLORD MOTIVATED TO HELP THE COMMUNITY. MOVE IN SPECIAL FOR TENANTS WITH STABLE JOBS!! FREE MONTH RENT, COME IN WITH ONLY SECURITY DEPOSIT & LAST MONTH!! Remodeled 1/1 Located In Little Havana next to Marlins Park. Includes Utilities, Water, Basic Internet and Fumigation. Updated with Stainless Steel Appliances, Chocolate Wood Floors, Granite Countertops. Ideal for student or young professional. Prime location, minutes from Coral Gables, Downtown Brickell, Calle Ocho, and Marlins Stadium. Must provide all documents listed on broker remarks and pass background, credit, eviction check to apply for move in special.