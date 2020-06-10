All apartments in Miami
1752 NW 1st St
Last updated April 24 2020 at 5:25 AM

1752 NW 1st St

1752 Northwest 1st Street · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1752 Northwest 1st Street, Miami, FL 33125
Little Havana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Property Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
new construction
COVID-19 SPECIAL. LANDLORD MOTIVATED TO HELP THE COMMUNITY. MOVE IN SPECIAL FOR TENANTS WITH STABLE JOBS!! FREE MONTH RENT, COME IN WITH ONLY SECURITY DEPOSIT & LAST MONTH!! Remodeled 1/1 Located In Little Havana next to Marlins Park. Includes Utilities, Water, Basic Internet and Fumigation. Updated with Stainless Steel Appliances, Chocolate Wood Floors, Granite Countertops. Ideal for student or young professional. Prime location, minutes from Coral Gables, Downtown Brickell, Calle Ocho, and Marlins Stadium. Must provide all documents listed on broker remarks and pass background, credit, eviction check to apply for move in special.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1752 NW 1st St have any available units?
1752 NW 1st St has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1752 NW 1st St have?
Some of 1752 NW 1st St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1752 NW 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
1752 NW 1st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1752 NW 1st St pet-friendly?
No, 1752 NW 1st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1752 NW 1st St offer parking?
No, 1752 NW 1st St does not offer parking.
Does 1752 NW 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1752 NW 1st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1752 NW 1st St have a pool?
No, 1752 NW 1st St does not have a pool.
Does 1752 NW 1st St have accessible units?
No, 1752 NW 1st St does not have accessible units.
Does 1752 NW 1st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1752 NW 1st St does not have units with dishwashers.
