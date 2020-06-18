All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 166 Nw 41st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
166 Nw 41st St
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:05 AM

166 Nw 41st St

166 Northwest 41st Street · (786) 469-9606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

166 Northwest 41st Street, Miami, FL 33127
Little Haiti

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
LANDLORD ALLOWING SUBLEASING FOR AIRBNB / SHORT-TERM RENTALS. Rent Per Unit $1700 West, $1800 East or $3800 Whole place. 2beds/1Bath each side Duplex in the heart of a all in Miami, FL. Walking Distance to vibrant, hip and cosmopolitan Design District, Wynwood, MidTown and Little Haiti. Short drives to the Beaches, Brickell, Coral Gable, MIA Airport, and surrounding Areas (look up us in the map). Quite, Clean, Nice neighboring area. New appliances, free parking, Central AC, W/D in Unit, Open Concept Kitchen/Living Rm. Available after Aug 15, 2020. Short or Long Term Rent; Furnished or Furnished options Available Too**price may vary depending on type of rental

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 Nw 41st St have any available units?
166 Nw 41st St has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 166 Nw 41st St have?
Some of 166 Nw 41st St's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 Nw 41st St currently offering any rent specials?
166 Nw 41st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 Nw 41st St pet-friendly?
No, 166 Nw 41st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 166 Nw 41st St offer parking?
Yes, 166 Nw 41st St does offer parking.
Does 166 Nw 41st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 166 Nw 41st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 Nw 41st St have a pool?
No, 166 Nw 41st St does not have a pool.
Does 166 Nw 41st St have accessible units?
No, 166 Nw 41st St does not have accessible units.
Does 166 Nw 41st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 166 Nw 41st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 166 Nw 41st St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc Place
17600 NW 5th Ave
Miami, FL 33169
SOMA at Brickell
145 SW 13th St
Miami, FL 33130
Riverwalk Apartment Rentals
1921 NW North River Dr
Miami, FL 33125
Park-Line Miami
100 Northwest 6th Street
Miami, FL 33128
Midtown 29
180 NE 29th St
Miami, FL 33137
275 Fontaine Parc
275 Fontainebleau Boulevard
Miami, FL 33172
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave
Miami, FL 33143
Bermuda Villas
7325 SW 82nd St
Miami, FL 33143

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity