166 Nw 41st St

LANDLORD ALLOWING SUBLEASING FOR AIRBNB / SHORT-TERM RENTALS. Rent Per Unit $1700 West, $1800 East or $3800 Whole place. 2beds/1Bath each side Duplex in the heart of a all in Miami, FL. Walking Distance to vibrant, hip and cosmopolitan Design District, Wynwood, MidTown and Little Haiti. Short drives to the Beaches, Brickell, Coral Gable, MIA Airport, and surrounding Areas (look up us in the map). Quite, Clean, Nice neighboring area. New appliances, free parking, Central AC, W/D in Unit, Open Concept Kitchen/Living Rm. Available after Aug 15, 2020. Short or Long Term Rent; Furnished or Furnished options Available Too**price may vary depending on type of rental