All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 1630 NE 1st Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
1630 NE 1st Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:01 AM

1630 NE 1st Avenue

1630 Northeast 1st Avenue · (305) 542-6521
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1630 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL 33132
Media and Entertainment District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2417 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

new construction
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
pool
new construction
Available starting March 27th 2020. Brand new 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit on the 24th floor. New construction Canvas Condo is located in the most vibrant Miami downtown area, The Arts and Entertainment District. Next to Miami’s top destinations such as Wynwood, Bayside, American Airlines Arena, Miami Port, Adrienne Arsht Center, Perez Museum, Brickell City Center, South Beach and more. Spacious and bright efficient floor plan with top of the line kitchen, quartz counter tops, floor-to-ceiling windows, frameless glass bath enclosures and expansive closets. Beautiful views, amazing amenities, great apartment! The building offers 2 covered pools, 1 rooftop pool, Gym, Meeting room. Short term rentals welcome, one month minimum. Contact Broker for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 NE 1st Avenue have any available units?
1630 NE 1st Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
Is 1630 NE 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1630 NE 1st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 NE 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1630 NE 1st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1630 NE 1st Avenue offer parking?
No, 1630 NE 1st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1630 NE 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 NE 1st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 NE 1st Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1630 NE 1st Avenue has a pool.
Does 1630 NE 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1630 NE 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 NE 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 NE 1st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1630 NE 1st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1630 NE 1st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1630 NE 1st Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cherry Grove Village
9000 SW 97th Ave
Miami, FL 33176
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd
Miami, FL 33172
The Mile Coral Gables
3622 Coral Way
Miami, FL 33145
Stadium Tower
1760 SW 7th St
Miami, FL 33125
Waterside Apartments
6763 S.W. 88th Street
Miami, FL 33156
Modera Skylar
1444 NW 14th Ave
Miami, FL 33125
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr
Miami, FL 33156
Quadro
3900 Biscayne Boulevard
Miami, FL 33137

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity