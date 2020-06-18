1630 NE 1st Avenue

Amenities

Available starting March 27th 2020. Brand new 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit on the 24th floor. New construction Canvas Condo is located in the most vibrant Miami downtown area, The Arts and Entertainment District. Next to Miami’s top destinations such as Wynwood, Bayside, American Airlines Arena, Miami Port, Adrienne Arsht Center, Perez Museum, Brickell City Center, South Beach and more. Spacious and bright efficient floor plan with top of the line kitchen, quartz counter tops, floor-to-ceiling windows, frameless glass bath enclosures and expansive closets. Beautiful views, amazing amenities, great apartment! The building offers 2 covered pools, 1 rooftop pool, Gym, Meeting room. Short term rentals welcome, one month minimum. Contact Broker for details.