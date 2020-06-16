All apartments in Miami
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:40 PM

1622 NW 1 Ave

1622 NW 1st Ave · (305) 968-8397
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1622 NW 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33136
Overtown

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated and best townhouse in the area of Edgewater and Wynwood. Units is in better than new condition. It has had complete makeover, be the first to live in this rare townhouse. Half bath on the 1st floor along with all main living areas and 3 beds and 2 baths on the 2nd floor. Impact windows, w/d in unit, new appliances, quartz countertops, brand new tile throughout, manicured yard, and 2 parking spaces! Covered porch and generous backyard, St Johns is a gated community with only 14 units near East Edgewater, Wynwood, Midtown, Brickell, and Miami Beach. No smoking, no pets, proof of income with full screening applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 NW 1 Ave have any available units?
1622 NW 1 Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1622 NW 1 Ave have?
Some of 1622 NW 1 Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 NW 1 Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1622 NW 1 Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 NW 1 Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1622 NW 1 Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1622 NW 1 Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1622 NW 1 Ave does offer parking.
Does 1622 NW 1 Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1622 NW 1 Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 NW 1 Ave have a pool?
No, 1622 NW 1 Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1622 NW 1 Ave have accessible units?
No, 1622 NW 1 Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 NW 1 Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1622 NW 1 Ave has units with dishwashers.
