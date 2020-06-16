1622 NW 1 Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated and best townhouse in the area of Edgewater and Wynwood. Units is in better than new condition. It has had complete makeover, be the first to live in this rare townhouse. Half bath on the 1st floor along with all main living areas and 3 beds and 2 baths on the 2nd floor. Impact windows, w/d in unit, new appliances, quartz countertops, brand new tile throughout, manicured yard, and 2 parking spaces! Covered porch and generous backyard, St Johns is a gated community with only 14 units near East Edgewater, Wynwood, Midtown, Brickell, and Miami Beach. No smoking, no pets, proof of income with full screening applies.