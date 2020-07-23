1000 Brickell Plz # 2005 A10816555

Amenities

A luxury development by Ugo Colombo's CMC Group; this gorgeous building is the ultimate address in town; This is an amazing 1 Bedroom plus Huge Den (Second Bed) with 2 full Bathrooms. The kitchen features all Miele appliances and cooking island. Marble in bathrooms, separate tub and shower; Enjoy energy efficient impact resistant floor to ceiling windows and an enhanced insulation sound proofing between units; Enjoy stunning views of the Miami's skyline. Amenities include the 64th floor rooftop pool with a spa, Steam, sauna, and locker facilities and 6,300-square-foot gym with a Pilates, yoga, aerobics studio, and a juice bar. The building also includes a lap pool and children's pool on the 18th floor, a movie theater, billiards room, and electric car charging stations. Full time concierge. Listing info courtesy of The Keyes Company.

