All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 1000 Brickell Plz # 2005 A10816555.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
1000 Brickell Plz # 2005 A10816555
Last updated July 20 2020 at 11:40 AM

1000 Brickell Plz # 2005 A10816555

1000 Brickell Plz · (585) 880-8568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Brickell
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1000 Brickell Plz, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A10816555 · Avail. now

$3,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
concierge
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
yoga
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BRICKELL FLATIRON 2/2 CONDO - Property Id: 265522

A luxury development by Ugo Colombo's CMC Group; this gorgeous building is the ultimate address in town; This is an amazing 1 Bedroom plus Huge Den (Second Bed) with 2 full Bathrooms. The kitchen features all Miele appliances and cooking island. Marble in bathrooms, separate tub and shower; Enjoy energy efficient impact resistant floor to ceiling windows and an enhanced insulation sound proofing between units; Enjoy stunning views of the Miami's skyline. Amenities include the 64th floor rooftop pool with a spa, Steam, sauna, and locker facilities and 6,300-square-foot gym with a Pilates, yoga, aerobics studio, and a juice bar. The building also includes a lap pool and children's pool on the 18th floor, a movie theater, billiards room, and electric car charging stations. Full time concierge. Listing info courtesy of The Keyes Company.
Interested? ... TEXT ... Giselle ... (585) 880-8568
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1000-brickell-plz-%23-2005-miami-fl-unit-a10816555/265522
Property Id 265522

(RLNE5938335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Brickell Plz # 2005 A10816555 have any available units?
1000 Brickell Plz # 2005 A10816555 has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Brickell Plz # 2005 A10816555 have?
Some of 1000 Brickell Plz # 2005 A10816555's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Brickell Plz # 2005 A10816555 currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Brickell Plz # 2005 A10816555 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Brickell Plz # 2005 A10816555 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 Brickell Plz # 2005 A10816555 is pet friendly.
Does 1000 Brickell Plz # 2005 A10816555 offer parking?
No, 1000 Brickell Plz # 2005 A10816555 does not offer parking.
Does 1000 Brickell Plz # 2005 A10816555 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 Brickell Plz # 2005 A10816555 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Brickell Plz # 2005 A10816555 have a pool?
Yes, 1000 Brickell Plz # 2005 A10816555 has a pool.
Does 1000 Brickell Plz # 2005 A10816555 have accessible units?
No, 1000 Brickell Plz # 2005 A10816555 does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Brickell Plz # 2005 A10816555 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Brickell Plz # 2005 A10816555 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1000 Brickell Plz # 2005 A10816555?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadstone Brickell
255 SW 11th St
Miami, FL 33130
InTown
1900 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33135
Sunshine Lakes
10972 NW 14th Ave
Miami, FL 33167
Somerset Tower
1545 NW 15th St
Miami, FL 33125
Quadro
3900 Biscayne Boulevard
Miami, FL 33137
Lago Club Apartments
12375 SW 18th St
Miami, FL 33175
Town Fontainebleu Lakes
1062 NW 87th Ave
Miami, FL 33172
Bermuda Villas
7325 SW 82nd St
Miami, FL 33143

Similar Pages

Miami 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMiami 2 Bedroom ApartmentsMiami Dog Friendly Apartments
Miami Pet Friendly ApartmentsMiami Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FL
Delray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
Little HavanaEdgewaterFlagami
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity