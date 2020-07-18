6182 Navajo Ter

Amenities
Must See!! 3 Bedroom 2 bath home in gated Coral Bay w/ attached garage and auto door opener, fenced yard, community pool, private concrete patio, storm shutters, tile roof, vaulted master ceiling, washer/dryer, central a/c and head, 2 year old water heater stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, disposal, fairly new elect. range (purchased early this spring), micro, newer fridge, ceiling fan. Convenient to schools, shopping, dining & easy access to Sawgrass Expy. Wood floors upstairs only 2 years old No HOA approval needed.