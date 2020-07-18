All apartments in Margate
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:34 AM

6182 Navajo Ter

6182 Navajo Terrace · (954) 415-7363
Location

6182 Navajo Terrace, Margate, FL 33063
Coral Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,980

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1237 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Must See!! 3 Bedroom 2 bath home in gated Coral Bay w/ attached garage and auto door opener, fenced yard, community pool, private concrete patio, storm shutters, tile roof, vaulted master ceiling, washer/dryer, central a/c and head, 2 year old water heater stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, disposal, fairly new elect. range (purchased early this spring), micro, newer fridge, ceiling fan. Convenient to schools, shopping, dining & easy access to Sawgrass Expy. Wood floors upstairs only 2 years old No HOA approval needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6182 Navajo Ter have any available units?
6182 Navajo Ter has a unit available for $1,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6182 Navajo Ter have?
Some of 6182 Navajo Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6182 Navajo Ter currently offering any rent specials?
6182 Navajo Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6182 Navajo Ter pet-friendly?
No, 6182 Navajo Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Margate.
Does 6182 Navajo Ter offer parking?
Yes, 6182 Navajo Ter offers parking.
Does 6182 Navajo Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6182 Navajo Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6182 Navajo Ter have a pool?
Yes, 6182 Navajo Ter has a pool.
Does 6182 Navajo Ter have accessible units?
No, 6182 Navajo Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 6182 Navajo Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6182 Navajo Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 6182 Navajo Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6182 Navajo Ter has units with air conditioning.
