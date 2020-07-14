All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:02 PM

The Palms at 2800

2800 University Blvd S · (904) 494-6326
Location

2800 University Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Spring Glen

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 355 · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 341 · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 346 · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
sauna
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
business center
courtyard
e-payments
game room
internet cafe
media room
online portal
playground
Enjoy the lifestyle, unique features, and fabulous amenities that make The Palms at 2800 one of Jacksonville’s premier places to live. Choose from one of our spacious 1 or 2 bedroom apartment homes and come home to the many extras that make life at The Palms at 2800 extraordinary. Our welcoming floor plans include fully equipped kitchens, large walk-in closets, private patios and/or balconies, and much more.

Come in for a tour or reserve your new home today and see why everyone loves living at, The Palms at 2800!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $50 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100-$200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Palms at 2800 have any available units?
The Palms at 2800 has 6 units available starting at $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Palms at 2800 have?
Some of The Palms at 2800's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Palms at 2800 currently offering any rent specials?
The Palms at 2800 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Palms at 2800 pet-friendly?
Yes, The Palms at 2800 is pet friendly.
Does The Palms at 2800 offer parking?
Yes, The Palms at 2800 offers parking.
Does The Palms at 2800 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Palms at 2800 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Palms at 2800 have a pool?
Yes, The Palms at 2800 has a pool.
Does The Palms at 2800 have accessible units?
Yes, The Palms at 2800 has accessible units.
Does The Palms at 2800 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Palms at 2800 has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

