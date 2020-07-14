Amenities
Enjoy the lifestyle, unique features, and fabulous amenities that make The Palms at 2800 one of Jacksonville’s premier places to live. Choose from one of our spacious 1 or 2 bedroom apartment homes and come home to the many extras that make life at The Palms at 2800 extraordinary. Our welcoming floor plans include fully equipped kitchens, large walk-in closets, private patios and/or balconies, and much more.
Come in for a tour or reserve your new home today and see why everyone loves living at, The Palms at 2800!