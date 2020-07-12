/
loretto
111 Apartments for rent in Loretto, Jacksonville, FL
Verified
21 Units Available
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1333 sqft
Prime waterfront location with easy access to shops and dining. Community has a resort pool, 24-hour gym, boat storage and business center. Units have fireplace, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
1 Unit Available
3861 KARISSA ANN PL E
3861 Karissa Ann Place East, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1456 sqft
Check out this adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Mandarin. Spacious living room featuring wood floors. Stainless appliances and an island in the kitchen. Large, private backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Loretto
Verified
9 Units Available
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1080 sqft
Modern one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors and ample natural light. Pet-friendly community with a gazebo, two swimming pools and a fitness center. Property is next to a 21-acre lake.
1 Unit Available
3083 MARBON ESTATES LN S
3083 Marbon Estates Lane South, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1601 sqft
Nice three bedroom home with Tiles through out. fenced back yard with screened porch.
1 Unit Available
4433 Winderbrook Court
4433 Winderbrook Court, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1580 sqft
•2 bedroom/2.
1 Unit Available
4513 Windergate Drive
4513 Windergate Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1304 sqft
•2 bedroom/2.
1 Unit Available
10366 Arrowhead Drive
10366 Arrowhead Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1420 sqft
This cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath LAKE FRONT home in the heart of MANDARIN is ready for you to call home! Come watch the sunset from your open deck or screened in patio. Take a kayak or paddle boat out for a relaxing sunrise paddle to start your day.
Results within 5 miles of Loretto
Verified
19 Units Available
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1351 sqft
Excellent location off Southside Blvd near I-95 and I-295, providing easy commute downtown and access to shopping/beaches. Friendly community with professionally landscaped grounds, pool, and sundeck. 1-3 bedroom units boast laundry, patio/balcony, and private garage.
Verified
24 Units Available
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$896
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to downtown Jacksonville. Apartments feature multi-speed ceiling fans, accent walls, hardwood-style floors, premium appliances and wood-burning fireplaces. Extensive fitness and leisure amenities, including a coffee cafe, dog park, tennis court and several swimming pools.
Verified
24 Units Available
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,063
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,193
1352 sqft
Luxurious community offers four pools and proximity to beaches. Located close to St. Johns Town Center and Avenues Mall. Homes include screened-in patios, walk-in closets and garages.
Verified
7 Units Available
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
890 sqft
Near major freeways, entertainment and schools. On-site amenities here include two pools, a duck pond and green space. Each apartment offers washer and dryer connections, modern appliances, and lots of storage.
Verified
26 Units Available
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious amenities like washer/dryer, oversized closets and designer cabinetry. The community includes pool, playground, stocked lake and bark park. Just steps from UNF, Promenade Business Park and the Avenues Mall.
Verified
6 Units Available
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Pickwick Apartments!\n\nCome experience why Pickwick is considered Mandarin's Best Kept Secret! Pickwick offers quiet beauty, convenience, and NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS ARE AVAILABLE.
Verified
10 Units Available
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$929
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1100 sqft
Situated between Philips Highway and San Jose Boulevard with proximity to I-95 and Autobahn Speedway. Pet-friendly apartment community features pool and gym for fitness and relaxation. Recently renovated units include in-unit laundry and microwave.
Verified
14 Units Available
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$942
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
955 sqft
A secure living community between I-95 and Highway 152. Apartments include a well-appointed kitchen, laundry facilities and a patio/balcony. Residents have use of a tennis court, a pool and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
2 Units Available
St. John's Pointe
141 Old Orange Park Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located five minutes from Orange Park Mall. Apartment amenities include large closets, vaulted ceilings, and energy efficient appliances. On-site pool, picnic area, tennis area, and paw park available. Easy access to freeways.
Verified
100 Units Available
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1500 sqft
Receive a $400 credit on your rent when you move-in by May 31, 2020 Learn More About Our Community Mandarin Bay Apartments is a luxury apartment community located in one of the most desireable neighborhoods in Jacksonville, FL.
Verified
14 Units Available
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1250 sqft
Close to I-295 and Old St. Augustine Road. Apartments feature window coverings, wood laminated floors, and pool and lake views. Enjoy unique on-site amenities, including a private fishing pier and modern technology center.
Verified
24 Units Available
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1314 sqft
Southside Villas sets the bar for modern apartment living in Jacksonville, FL. Our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments offer elegant interiors with modern plank flooring, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
12 Units Available
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$889
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
1046 sqft
Cozy apartments with sunrooms, in-unit laundry and patios. Community includes a racquetball court, grilling station and clubhouse. Close to I-95. Near Deerwood Country Club and Losco Regional Park.
Verified
4 Units Available
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$745
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with spacious closets, private patios and wood-style flooring. Common amenities for residents include a BBQ area, a business center and a swimming pool. Located close to major expressways.
Verified
10 Units Available
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments in a waterside community. Homes feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Online portal for rental payment convenience. Tenants have access to a gym and pool. Near Southside Boulevard, by Deercreek Country Club.
Verified
12 Units Available
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,192
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1512 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments in quiet location near Southside Boulevard. Community parking, pool, gym, hot tub, business center, and playground. Pet-friendly units come with patio/balcony, hardwood floors, air conditioning, and ceiling fans.
Verified
8 Units Available
Park Village
741 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1247 sqft
If finding a home is more important than finding a place to stay, one look will tell you that Park Village offers the best in apartment living. Here you'll find a Resident Services Team which takes pride in the quality of service they provide.
