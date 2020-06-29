9411 Culpeper Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Very spacious 3BR 1BA with a huge yard and in a great neighborhood!!! Fully fenced in yard, separate 2 car garage, fridge and stove included, ceiling fans in every room, and tile throughout. Pets considered with non-refundable deposit.



Rent- $1050

Deposit- $1050

App Fee- $45 per adult



REQUIREMENTS: 7 YEARS NO FELONIES OR EVICTIONS. INCOME MUST BE ATLEAST 2.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT. MUST CARRY RENTERS INSURANCE.



Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings



Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.