All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9411 Culpeper Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9411 Culpeper Avenue
Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:19 AM

9411 Culpeper Avenue

9411 Culpepper Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9411 Culpepper Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very spacious 3BR 1BA with a huge yard and in a great neighborhood!!! Fully fenced in yard, separate 2 car garage, fridge and stove included, ceiling fans in every room, and tile throughout. Pets considered with non-refundable deposit.

Rent- $1050
Deposit- $1050
App Fee- $45 per adult

REQUIREMENTS: 7 YEARS NO FELONIES OR EVICTIONS. INCOME MUST BE ATLEAST 2.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT. MUST CARRY RENTERS INSURANCE.

Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings

Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9411 Culpeper Avenue have any available units?
9411 Culpeper Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9411 Culpeper Avenue have?
Some of 9411 Culpeper Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9411 Culpeper Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9411 Culpeper Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9411 Culpeper Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9411 Culpeper Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9411 Culpeper Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9411 Culpeper Avenue offers parking.
Does 9411 Culpeper Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9411 Culpeper Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9411 Culpeper Avenue have a pool?
No, 9411 Culpeper Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9411 Culpeper Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9411 Culpeper Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9411 Culpeper Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9411 Culpeper Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia