Last updated December 13 2019 at 5:58 PM

9268 Dale View Lane West

9268 Dale View Lane West · No Longer Available
Location

9268 Dale View Lane West, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Regency

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1142123

Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Fully renovated 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom home featuring tile throughout, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances and 2 car garage. Master Bathroom has a Soaker tub and separate shower. Sides of yard are fenced and backs up to wooded preserve.Schools zoned for this property are: Merrill Rd. Elementary (K-2), Don Brewer Elementary (3-5), Landmark Middle School and Terry Parker High School.

|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Stainless steel appliances,Tile flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,Fireplace,Granite countertops,Dishwasher,Microwave,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Fenced yard
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9268 Dale View Lane West have any available units?
9268 Dale View Lane West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9268 Dale View Lane West have?
Some of 9268 Dale View Lane West's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9268 Dale View Lane West currently offering any rent specials?
9268 Dale View Lane West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9268 Dale View Lane West pet-friendly?
Yes, 9268 Dale View Lane West is pet friendly.
Does 9268 Dale View Lane West offer parking?
Yes, 9268 Dale View Lane West offers parking.
Does 9268 Dale View Lane West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9268 Dale View Lane West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9268 Dale View Lane West have a pool?
No, 9268 Dale View Lane West does not have a pool.
Does 9268 Dale View Lane West have accessible units?
No, 9268 Dale View Lane West does not have accessible units.
Does 9268 Dale View Lane West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9268 Dale View Lane West has units with dishwashers.
