9268 Dale View Lane West

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1142123



Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Fully renovated 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom home featuring tile throughout, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances and 2 car garage. Master Bathroom has a Soaker tub and separate shower. Sides of yard are fenced and backs up to wooded preserve.Schools zoned for this property are: Merrill Rd. Elementary (K-2), Don Brewer Elementary (3-5), Landmark Middle School and Terry Parker High School.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.