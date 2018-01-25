8372 Pineverde Lane

Amenities
•2 bedroom 2 bathroom town home
•Master bedroom suite upstairs
•Second bedroom and full bathroom downstairs
•Luxury vinyl wood plank floors throughout main living areas
•Carpet in bedrooms
•Living / Dining combo
•Kitchen has white appliances, a breakfast bar & pantry closet
•Laundry and storage off of back patio
•Large open backyard
•End unit
•Close to shopping, restaurants, I-295, NAS and Orange Park
•Lawn maintenance included in the rent
NOTE: •Security deposit amount may vary
••Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $940, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $940, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.