Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8372 Pineverde Lane

8372 Pineverde Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8372 Pineverde Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
•2 bedroom 2 bathroom town home
•Master bedroom suite upstairs
•Second bedroom and full bathroom downstairs
•Luxury vinyl wood plank floors throughout main living areas
•Carpet in bedrooms
•Living / Dining combo
•Kitchen has white appliances, a breakfast bar & pantry closet
•Laundry and storage off of back patio
•Large open backyard
•End unit

•Close to shopping, restaurants, I-295, NAS and Orange Park
•Lawn maintenance included in the rent

NOTE: •Security deposit amount may vary
••Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $940, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $940, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8372 Pineverde Lane have any available units?
8372 Pineverde Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8372 Pineverde Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8372 Pineverde Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8372 Pineverde Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8372 Pineverde Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8372 Pineverde Lane offer parking?
No, 8372 Pineverde Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8372 Pineverde Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8372 Pineverde Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8372 Pineverde Lane have a pool?
No, 8372 Pineverde Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8372 Pineverde Lane have accessible units?
No, 8372 Pineverde Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8372 Pineverde Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8372 Pineverde Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8372 Pineverde Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8372 Pineverde Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

