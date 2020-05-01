All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8267 YOLANDA CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8267 YOLANDA CT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8267 YOLANDA CT

8267 Yolanda Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8267 Yolanda Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Herlong

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8267 YOLANDA CT have any available units?
8267 YOLANDA CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8267 YOLANDA CT have?
Some of 8267 YOLANDA CT's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8267 YOLANDA CT currently offering any rent specials?
8267 YOLANDA CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8267 YOLANDA CT pet-friendly?
No, 8267 YOLANDA CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8267 YOLANDA CT offer parking?
No, 8267 YOLANDA CT does not offer parking.
Does 8267 YOLANDA CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8267 YOLANDA CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8267 YOLANDA CT have a pool?
No, 8267 YOLANDA CT does not have a pool.
Does 8267 YOLANDA CT have accessible units?
No, 8267 YOLANDA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8267 YOLANDA CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8267 YOLANDA CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia