7753 Brockhurst Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4/2 in Arlington - This home features separate living room and dining room, an oversized large den, outside shed, back porch, fenced back yard and 2 closets in the master bedroom. This home has all appliances, granite counter tops and back splash, central a/c and w/d conn.



DIRECTIONS: E on Merrill, L on Wedgefield, R on Brockhurst



Reservation Fee equal to Security Deposit amount is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



(RLNE5080061)