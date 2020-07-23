/
/
alachua
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:30 AM
197 Apartments for rent in Alachua, FL📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
11908 NW 122ND Terrace
11908 Northwest 122nd Terrace, Alachua, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3012 sqft
One of a kind, 4 bed 3 bath pool home on over 7.5 acres with one of the best hilltop views in the county.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9503 NW 59th Terrace
9503 Northwest 59th Terrace, Alachua, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
3822 sqft
9503 NW 59th Terrace Available 08/01/20 Huge home on acreage with Greenhouse and Pool! - Come see this 3800 square foot home on 2 acres in the country! A quick drive to town, this home is almost finished being renovated, new kitchen with stainless
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
16816 NW 138th Avenue
16816 Northwest 138th Avenue, Alachua, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2503 sqft
Four Bedroom, Two Bath 2503sf 6 acres Home in Alachua - Four Bedroom, Two Bath 2503 sf 6 acres Home in Alachua, Lawn service included. Furnished or un-Furnished. Priced accordingly.
Results within 1 mile of Alachua
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
7026 NW 52 Ter
7026 Northwest 52nd Terrace, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1431 sqft
This is a 3/3 immaculate condo with 2/2 upstairs and master bedroom and bath down stairs.This condo has been completely re-done with new carpet and paint thoughout. The screen porch looks out to the woods so you can see deer,birds and bees.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
10515 NW 161 ST
10515 NW 161st St, Alachua County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1024 sqft
10515 NW 161 ST Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous Rustic Home in Alachua! - Gorgeous rustic home located in the middle of farmland in Alachua! 2 BR 1 BA with a log cabin feel, great room, extensive wood work, beamed ceilings, huge screen porch, swimming
Results within 5 miles of Alachua
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
25 Units Available
Park Avenue Apartments
3800 NW 79th Ter, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1304 sqft
Units feature washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite counters and bathtub. Community includes gym, pool and 24-hour maintenance. Located close to schools, parks, restaurants and shopping centers.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 12:37 AM
$
68 Units Available
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1328 sqft
Legacy at Fort Clarke apartments in Gainesville, Florida, is the perfect location for vintage Florida living.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
34 Units Available
Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,186
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,482
1413 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near University of Florida, located on RTS bus line. Units feature washer/dryer, walk-in closets, garage, individual alarm system, and more. Many community amenities including pool, theater room, and fitness center.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Magnolia Place Townhomes
5075 NW 43rd Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1555 sqft
A resort-style community that's pet-friendly. On-site pool, tennis courts, playground, and grilling area. Apartments offer larger kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer. Close to area amenities. Car wash area. Recycling.
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Suburban Heights
1604 NW 52nd Terrace
1604 Northwest 52nd Terrace, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2090 sqft
Light and bright ranch home in NW Gainesville's Kingswood subdivision. Pets welcome. Available July 19th. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has a brick exterior with fresh interior paint and new carpet in the bedrooms.
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
13473 NW 10TH Lane
13473 Northwest 10th Place, Alachua County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,170
2718 sqft
Beautiful Home On One Of The Largest Lots In Arbor Greens! 4b/3ba+Study. Excellent quality of construction by Robinshore, the Cabernet model rendition.
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Madison Park
1903 NW 36TH Terrace
1903 Northwest 36th Terrace, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1290 sqft
You can't beat this! Beautiful, totally REMODELED rental home in NW Gainesville neighborhood of Madison Park! Zoned for Littlewood, Westwood, and Buchholz high school, this home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, brand NEW luxury vinyl plank
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1573 NW 29th Road 2
1573 NW 29th Rd, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1188 sqft
2/2 ( Eagle Trace) Charming, updated townhome. Unit is in a great location, convenient to UF, Shands, schools, shopping & restaurants. 2nd floor- flat unit carpet/ Tiled floors in living room, kitchen, dining room and baths.
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1330 NW 90TH Terrace
1330 NW 90th Ter, Alachua County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2471 sqft
Available early August! 4 BR/2 BA with 2 car garage and 2471 sq ft under air. Well maintained former model home conveniently located in Eagle Point.
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Hazel Heights
4227 NW 20TH Street
4227 Northwest 20th Street, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1416 sqft
This cozy 3BR/2BA home is located in Quail Creek - just off 39th Avenue. With over 1,400 square feet, the home features a spacious living room, kitchen with dining area, and a converted garage with bonus room.
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1860 NW 34th Street
1860 Northwest 34th Street, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2223 sqft
If you are looking for high quality to your living environment, this home delivers! Spacious kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Dining area and family room have a great quality wood floors.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10064 NW 17th Road
10064 NW 17th Rd, Alachua County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2056 sqft
Stunning 3/2.5 Home with Office & 2-Car Garage in Ellis Park - Ready for Move In! - This beautifully-maintained, 3-bed, 2.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1611 NW 94th St
1611 Northwest 94th Street, Alachua County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1750 sqft
Home in Oakcrest - Property Id: 321754 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Oakcrest.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westmoreland
3855 NW 14th Pl
3855 Northwest 14th Place, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1217 sqft
3855 NW 14th Pl Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 2 Bath fenced - This concrete block home is a MUST SEE!. Home sits on a private, wooded, corner lot and has a large, generous screened lanai with roll down shades for privacy.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2509 NW 104th Court
2509 Northwest 104th Court, Alachua County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1846 sqft
2509 NW 104th Court-Hills of Santa Fe - 2509 NW 104th Court-Hills of Santa Fe - Two Bedroom-Two Bath 1534 SF REQUIREMENTS: 1) First, Last & Security 2) NET income of 3x rent/mo 3) Credit/background check 4) NO EVICTIONS (RLNE5935043)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2824 NW 104th Court A
2824 Northwest 104th Court, Alachua County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1722 sqft
Newly Updated Home! - Beautifully remodeled home in Hills of Santa Fe! Fantastic location! Easily get to all the major roads Archer, Newberry, and Town of Tioga and close totons of restaurants and shops! Every inch of this home has been beautifully
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12933 NW 11th Place
12933 Northwest 11th Place, Alachua County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1515 sqft
Fantastic Home in a great Location! - Beautiful newly built home in fantastic location! 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom with private office and tons of storage. Guest bedroom and bathroom are agreat size with high ceilings.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2148 NW 28th Avenue
2148 Northwest 28th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1395 sqft
2148 NW 28th Avenue Available 08/11/20 Three Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home in Great Location in NW Orman Leigh Estates - Nice home in a quiet neighborhood 2.5 miles north of UF.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1406 NW 100TH TERR
1406 Northwest 100th Terrace, Alachua County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2097 sqft
1406 NW 100th Terrace - 4/2 (Broadmoor) Very nice home in quiet neighborhood with high vaulted ceilings Tile entry area opens into Great room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Alachua area include College of Central Florida, Edward Waters College, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida, and Florida State College at Jacksonville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Alachua from include Jacksonville, Gainesville, Ocala, Orange Park, and Lakeside.