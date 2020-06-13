/
10 Apartments for rent in Lake City, FL📍
3 Units Available
Windsong
2580 SW Windsong Cir, Lake City, FL
1 Bedroom
$613
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Windsong Apartments Boastful living, modest price! Windsong Apartments offers a selection of affordable one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in Lake City, FL adorned with amenities that guarantee high comfort and convenience.
1 Unit Available
328 SW ALACHUA STREET
328 SW Alachua Ave, Lake City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS IS A VERY WELL MAINTAINED AND UPDATED HOME WITH SOLID FLOORS THROUGH OUT AND LOCATED WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OF MOST EVERYTHING.
1 Unit Available
847 INDIAN SHORE
847 Northwest Indian Shore Drive, Lake City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
960 sqft
Very well maintained concrete blosck home with spacious fenced back yard . This home features laminate floors in all bedroom, title in baths and kitchen, fresly painted in nuetral colors and ready for new tenant.
1 Unit Available
711 NW Brady Circle
711 Northwest Brady Circle, Columbia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1847 sqft
Spacious living areas in this home! 4 bedroom 2 bath or 3 bedroom 2 bath with very large recreation room either way you choose.
1 Unit Available
349 NW PARK DRIVE
349 NW Park Dr, Columbia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
924 sqft
QUIET/CLEAN/CONVENIENT - WEST SIDE MOBILE HOME IN PARK COMMUNITY READY FOR NEW TENANT
1 Unit Available
122 SE Victoria Glen
122 Victoria Gln, Columbia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1165 sqft
122 SE Victoria Glen Available 06/15/20 1/2 Acre 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Country Side Estates - Lake City Single Family Home Available NOW Off Country Club Road.
1 Unit Available
309 SE Gregory Glen
309 Gregory Gln, Columbia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1179 sqft
309 SE Gregory Glen Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon End of June - Lake City 3/2 in Country Side Estates - This is the perfect home for anyone looking for a three bedroom, two bath home in Lake City.
1 Unit Available
168 SE BECKY TERRACE
168 Southeast Becky Terrace, Watertown, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
960 sqft
Retirement living at its best. must be 55+ NO smokers, or pets,HOA dues @$35., lawn care @$50.00 and community sewer@$44.09= $129.09 is included in the lease amount
1 Unit Available
116 SE WILLOW DR
116 Southeast Willow Drive, Watertown, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1194 sqft
Super nice home on oversized lot. Enjoy all the amenities that come with this 2/2 including clubhouse and activities, pool etc. Nice back porch, large 2 car garage. Must be 55# as this is a retirement community.
Results within 10 miles of Lake City
1 Unit Available
204 SW Beyond Court
204 Southwest Beyond Court, Columbia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1404 sqft
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lake City rentals listed on Apartment List is $910.
Some of the colleges located in the Lake City area include Edward Waters College, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida, Valdosta State University, and Florida State College at Jacksonville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lake City from include Jacksonville, Gainesville, Valdosta, Starke, and Madison.