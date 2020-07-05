Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7724 Cocoa Ave.
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7724 Cocoa Ave.
7724 Cocoa Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7724 Cocoa Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two bedroom Arlington home - Two bedroom property located in the Arlington area.
(RLNE5121456)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7724 Cocoa Ave. have any available units?
7724 Cocoa Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 7724 Cocoa Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7724 Cocoa Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7724 Cocoa Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7724 Cocoa Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 7724 Cocoa Ave. offer parking?
No, 7724 Cocoa Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 7724 Cocoa Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7724 Cocoa Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7724 Cocoa Ave. have a pool?
No, 7724 Cocoa Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7724 Cocoa Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7724 Cocoa Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7724 Cocoa Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7724 Cocoa Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7724 Cocoa Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7724 Cocoa Ave. has units with air conditioning.
