Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:40 PM
182 Apartments for rent in Monterey, Jacksonville, FL
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
8 Units Available
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$749
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
868 sqft
At La Palma apartments in Jacksonville, Florida, you will feel right at home. Enjoy modern amenities, a convenient location, and spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1202 LUGAR ST
1202 Lugar Street, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
1641 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bedroom, brand-new 2-story home is pet friendly, and ready for your move in! This home is over 1,600 sq. ft.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5436 RIVER FOREST DR
5436 River Forest Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1103 sqft
Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with one car-garage for rent in Arlington area! This property offers 1,103 sq ft of living space, carpeted bedrooms and tiled living areas. Spacious tiled living room has a built-in, wooden bookshelf.
Results within 1 mile of Monterey
Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
32 Units Available
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Miramar in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
29 Units Available
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1700 sqft
In search of comfortable waterfront living? Pier 5350 is the end of your search and the beginning of your bright future.
Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
7 Units Available
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$705
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$730
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stardust in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
5634 Liddell Lane
5634 Liddell Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1322 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1906 Sprinkle Dr
1906 Sprinkle Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1308 sqft
1906 Sprinkle Dr Available 08/28/20 Beautiful 4/2 Available at 1906 Sprinkle Drive - This beautiful 4/2 with 1 car garage features a fenced back yard, a front and back deck and outside storage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1116 Maitland Ave
1116 Maitland Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1534 sqft
3/1 Available at 1116 Maitland - This 3/1 home with carport has been rehabbed and features a double driveway, a fenced back yard, a giant storage area and an outdoor shed.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5623 Dickson Rd
5623 Dickson Road, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
Dickson A - Property Id: 245069 Fully upgraded, beautiful finishes, excellent 2bed/1bath house. No Pets allowed. No smoking. The house also has an in law-suite (in separate section of the house) that is rented to another tenant.
Last updated March 5 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
6012 Regiment Drive
6012 Regiment Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1251 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
6357 Crestline Drive
6357 Crestline Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,225
1778 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Results within 5 miles of Monterey
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
30 Units Available
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,487
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
9 Units Available
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1320 sqft
A modern community with luxurious features including updated interior finishes, spacious floor plans and ample storage. On-site pool, green space and gym. This pet-friendly community is near area entertainment and parks.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
907 sqft
Situated in the Brookwood Forest neighborhood.1-2 bedroom apartments with spacious patios or balconies and swimming pool views. Leisure amenities include a strength and cardio center, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi and tennis courts.
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
5 Units Available
San Remo
843 Alderman Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$789
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1353 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at San Remo in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:14pm
28 Units Available
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$709
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$769
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
942 sqft
Located just south of Woods Avenue, these unique new apartments are pet-friendly and offer amenities like W/D hookups, patios and balconies, hardwood floors, dishwashers, and onsite parking.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
18 Units Available
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1197 sqft
Sparkling swimming pool, lush courtyard and media room for tenants of this elegant pet-friendly community. Units have a patio or balcony, fireplaces, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
14 Units Available
Meridian
653 Monument Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1338 sqft
Apartments offer fireplace, stainless steel appliances and in-unit W/D. Close to Mill Cove, Jacksonville Arboretum & Gardens, and Regency Square Mall. Green community with sports courts, gym, media room and coffee bar.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
21 Units Available
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$680
333 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1089 sqft
Find the Garden Style apartment you’ve been searching for at Townsend Apartments. We offer Studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Jacksonville, FL.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
37 Units Available
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,197
1005 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1513 sqft
Modern apartments with in-unit laundry and ceiling fans. E-payments for resident's convenience. Pet friendly. Enjoy an on-site playground. Just 6 miles from downtown, and near the Arlington Expressway.
Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$929
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1425 sqft
A fantastic community with views of St. John's River and direct access to the pier. On-site amenities coming soon include pet stations, a fitness center and swimming pools. Spacious, open interiors. Near Jacksonville University.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
6 Units Available
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$830
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the lifestyle, unique features, and fabulous amenities that make The Palms at 2800 one of Jacksonville’s premier places to live.
