Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:37 PM
63 Apartments for rent in Silver Springs Shores, FL📍
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Silver Springs Shores
1 Unit Available
450 Fairways Cir A103
450 Fairways Circle, Silver Springs Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$845
1029 sqft
450 Fairways Cir A103 SILVER DOWNS CONDOS - Spacious 3 bed/ 2 bath unit located downstairs with tile floors throughout. This home includes washer/dryer, stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher not warranted.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Silver Springs Shores
1 Unit Available
7817 Midway Drive Ter Apt A103
7817 Midway Drive Terrace, Silver Springs Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
$650
625 sqft
Cute and cozy 1 BR, 1 BA, 55+ community in great condition. This fully furnished condo in Derby Downs overlooks the Silver Springs Shores golf course and lake. Features include living room, dining room, kitchen, stackable washer and dryer.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Silver Springs Shores
1 Unit Available
631 SILVER PASS
631 Silver Pass, Silver Springs Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1031 sqft
Totally remodeled condo. 1031 Sq ft. This unit has all new lighting, flooring, cabinets, interior paint, toilets and appliances. Complex has pool. Located in walking distance to Silver Spring Shores Community Center with pools and basketball court.
Results within 5 miles of Silver Springs Shores
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
Silver Springs Shores
1 Unit Available
1 Pine Trace
1 Pine Trace Terrace, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
120 sqft
BE THE FIRST TO RENT THIS THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME IN SILVER SPRINGS SHORES.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
12536 SE 92ND TERRACE
12536 SE 92nd Terrace, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1150 sqft
Beautiful home for annual rental in the Spruce Creek Golf and Country Club, Tamarron neighborhood. Short distance to the ball field and fitness center. 1150 sqft, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car. Fresh paint, new flooring and all new appliances.
1 of 54
Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
Silver Springs Shores
1 Unit Available
108 Teak Loop
108 Teak Loop, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1292 sqft
This lovely 3/2 in Silver Springs Shores has been completely renovated and is move in ready! The home boasts wood grain laminate flooring, fresh paint, newly remodeled bathrooms and a lovely kitchen with all new appliances.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
6893 Easy St, #283
6893 Easy Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1008 sqft
*This home is located in a 55+ resort style leased land community* Newly refurbished with vinyl siding, new flooring, counters, appliances and blinds. Carport and shed attached. One of our Platinum series home.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
6012 Torry Pines, #447
6012 Torrey Pines Drive, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1008 sqft
*This home is located in a 55+ resort style leased land community* This home has nature at it's finest. While relaxing on your lanai, enjoy your new Florida lifestyle away from the hustle and bustle. One of our Platinum series home.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
6895 Easy St, #239
6895 Easy Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1120 sqft
*This home is located in a 55+ resort style leased land community* Life is easy on Easy Street living. Relax in your beautiful lanai and enjoy the private location of this home.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1719 Indian Wells Ave, #1257
1719 Indian Wells Avenue, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1248 sqft
*This home is located in a 55+ resort style leased land community*. This captivating home is full of sunlight with lower set living area windows.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
8873 SE 136TH LANE
8873 Southeast 136th Lane, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1486 sqft
Recently painted 3/2 with deep yard privacy. Large eat in kitchen with gas range, light cabinets and more. Large master bedroom, vaulted ceilings in the great room, split floor plan, screened lanai.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
6315 Lakewood DRIVE
6315 Lakewood Drive, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1056 sqft
Seasonal furnished mobile home located in Rolling Greens 55+ Community in Ocala, FL. This home has a 2/2 with carport and 1056 living sq ft. Great size, moon-shaped kitchen with lots of cabinets, table for six, and new laminate flooring.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
9339 SE 132ND PLACE
9339 SE 132nd Pl, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1276 sqft
Lovely Amelia 2/2/2, 1,296 SF on a quiet cul-de-sac in St Andrews in Del Webb Spruce Creek Golf and Country Club. Welcome home to Del Webb. Newer Carpet and SS appliances. Newer interior painting. Screened lanai with ceiling fan.
Results within 10 miles of Silver Springs Shores
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:13pm
3 Units Available
Cedarwood Apartments
1529 NE 39th Ave, Ocala, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
2 Bedrooms
$699
Cedarwood in Ocala, FL offers homes featuring vinyl covered walls and wall-to-wall carpeting. We are located in a residential area close to major area roads, shopping and Silver Springs.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
24 Units Available
Parkside at East Village
13765 Northeast 136th Loop Road, Lady Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1442 sqft
Our brand new property has everything you're looking for. We believe in maintaining a simple lifestyle while taking on life's adventures. Our apartments feature convenient design elements with a welcoming and luxurious appeal.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
$
18 Units Available
Deerwood Village
1850 SE 18th Ave, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,034
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1426 sqft
Modern living near it all. On-site amenities include a pool, business center and 24-hour gym. Dog park is available for this pet-friendly area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplaces included.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
7 Units Available
Carrington Lane
3001 SE Lake Weir Ave, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1120 sqft
This charming community offers outstanding proximity to area schools and shopping. Apartments feature large kitchens, patios and balconies, and a washer and dryer in each home. Pool, dog park, and fitness center on-site.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop
7799 Southeast 168th Lone Oak Loop, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1934 sqft
7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop Available 07/01/20 3BR/2BA Seasonal Rental Home in The Village of Calumet Grove w/Golf Cart - Enjoy the warm Florida weather in this beautiful 3BR/2BA Golf-Front, Gardenia model home in The Village of Calumet Grove.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
231 NE 28 Ave #208
231 Northeast 28th Avenue, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1627 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
231 NE 28 AVE UNIT #208 - THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH CONDO ON 12TH FAIRWAY OF MUNICIPAL GOLF COURSE.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Orange Blossom Gardens
1 Unit Available
1110 West Boone Court The Village of Country Club Hills
1110 West Boone Court, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1767 sqft
Off Season - 55+ Community. Fully furnished turn key manufactured 2BR 2BA single family home within walking distance of the Orange Blossom Gardens Country Club & Golf Course. Large open floor plan, extra large Master Bedroom suite.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Orange Blossom Gardens
1 Unit Available
1806 E Schwartz Blvd
1806 East Schwartz Boulevard, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
936 sqft
2021 - 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath with 1 car carport. Queen Bed in the Master Bedroom with half bathroom connected. Trundle bed (2 twins) in second bedroom with full bath. Tv's in living room. Village ID's will cost you $50 for two. No smoking home.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1271 NE 1st St
1271 Northeast 1st Street, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1 sqft
Send this listing to your phone for free! Msg: SMET To: THIS HOME IS LOCATED IN THE CITY LIMITS AND IS CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. 2BED/2BA WITH DEN OR OFFICE THAT COULD BE USED AS 3RD BEDROOM WITH CLOSET IN HALLWAY.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4445 SE 5th Pl
4445 5th Place, Ocala, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3475 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, and in a well established neighborhood! Over 3400sqft featuring beautiful brick, textured ceilings, 2 ovens, 2 air conditioning units, well maintained landscaping, large Florida room, split floor plan, 2 car garage, and much
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2154 Estevez Dr
2154 Estevez Drive, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1121 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Patio Villa in Vera Cruz. Perfect Location Minutes to Spanish Springs Town Square (1.75 miles). Within walking distance to El Santiago Village Recreation Center(.6 miles) Fully Furnished.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Silver Springs Shores rentals listed on Apartment List is $800.
Some of the colleges located in the Silver Springs Shores area include College of Central Florida, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, Seminole State College of Florida, University of Florida, and Santa Fe College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Silver Springs Shores from include Orlando, Gainesville, Altamonte Springs, Sanford, and Ocala.
