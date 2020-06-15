All apartments in Jacksonville
7703 Jasper Avenue
Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:58 PM

7703 Jasper Avenue

7703 Jasper Avenue · (904) 725-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7703 Jasper Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
We offer just the right mix of availability, with our quick responses to maintenance requests and a respect for our tenants need for privacy and convenience, and provide this with our online rent pay option. Our multi-family property puts a big focus on community, and we are situated close to grocery stores, schools, and churches of many denominations. Much of what the community has to offer is within walking distance, and we're close to the city bus line that can take you almost anywhere you want to go.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7703 Jasper Avenue have any available units?
7703 Jasper Avenue has a unit available for $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7703 Jasper Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7703 Jasper Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7703 Jasper Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7703 Jasper Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7703 Jasper Avenue offer parking?
No, 7703 Jasper Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7703 Jasper Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7703 Jasper Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7703 Jasper Avenue have a pool?
No, 7703 Jasper Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7703 Jasper Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7703 Jasper Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7703 Jasper Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7703 Jasper Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7703 Jasper Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7703 Jasper Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
