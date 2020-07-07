7623 Baymeadows Cir W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed online portal pet friendly

**AVAILABLE NOW**



Nice 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Village Green! This unit features almost 1,300 sq. ft. of living space. Downstairs you have beautiful laminate wood floors throughout. Large living room/dining room combination. Living room has a cozy fireplace. Kitchen has upgraded granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Half bathroom located downstairs. Two bedrooms and two full bathrooms located upstairs. Master bathroom has nice walk-in tiled shower. This home comes with washer/dryer and nice screened in patio!



Water/sewer is included.



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246 36272918. Last update was on 2019-12-12