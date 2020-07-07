All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7623 Baymeadows Cir W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7623 Baymeadows Cir W
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:09 PM

7623 Baymeadows Cir W

7623 Baymeadows Cir W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Baymeadows
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7623 Baymeadows Cir W, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE NOW**

Nice 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Village Green! This unit features almost 1,300 sq. ft. of living space. Downstairs you have beautiful laminate wood floors throughout. Large living room/dining room combination. Living room has a cozy fireplace. Kitchen has upgraded granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Half bathroom located downstairs. Two bedrooms and two full bathrooms located upstairs. Master bathroom has nice walk-in tiled shower. This home comes with washer/dryer and nice screened in patio!

Water/sewer is included.

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.
Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246 36272918. Last update was on 2019-12-12

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7623 Baymeadows Cir W have any available units?
7623 Baymeadows Cir W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7623 Baymeadows Cir W have?
Some of 7623 Baymeadows Cir W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7623 Baymeadows Cir W currently offering any rent specials?
7623 Baymeadows Cir W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7623 Baymeadows Cir W pet-friendly?
Yes, 7623 Baymeadows Cir W is pet friendly.
Does 7623 Baymeadows Cir W offer parking?
No, 7623 Baymeadows Cir W does not offer parking.
Does 7623 Baymeadows Cir W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7623 Baymeadows Cir W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7623 Baymeadows Cir W have a pool?
No, 7623 Baymeadows Cir W does not have a pool.
Does 7623 Baymeadows Cir W have accessible units?
No, 7623 Baymeadows Cir W does not have accessible units.
Does 7623 Baymeadows Cir W have units with dishwashers?
No, 7623 Baymeadows Cir W does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia