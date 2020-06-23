751 BRIARCREEK RD

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom,2 & 1/2 bath Home in Desirable Waterleaf neighborhood! Many amenities. This home is very close to the community pool and a gate that goes directly to the Waterleaf elementary school. Separate dining or office, kitchen with breakfast bar, breakfast room open to a spacious family room.. Large Master bedroom and bathroom plua 3 large bedrooms upstairs with additional spacious family space. Screen back patio. and fenced back yard. Home freshly painted, new carpet in all bedrooms and upstairs family area. Tile downstairs . New stainless frig and stove/oven. Great location. Close to shopping , beaches, Town Center, 295 and 15 min from Mayport naval Base. What a great place to call home at the end of the day! NO PETS PLEASE