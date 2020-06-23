All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 751 BRIARCREEK RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
751 BRIARCREEK RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

751 BRIARCREEK RD

751 Briarcreek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
East Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

751 Briarcreek Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom,2 & 1/2 bath Home in Desirable Waterleaf neighborhood! Many amenities. This home is very close to the community pool and a gate that goes directly to the Waterleaf elementary school. Separate dining or office, kitchen with breakfast bar, breakfast room open to a spacious family room.. Large Master bedroom and bathroom plua 3 large bedrooms upstairs with additional spacious family space. Screen back patio. and fenced back yard. Home freshly painted, new carpet in all bedrooms and upstairs family area. Tile downstairs . New stainless frig and stove/oven. Great location. Close to shopping , beaches, Town Center, 295 and 15 min from Mayport naval Base. What a great place to call home at the end of the day! NO PETS PLEASE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 751 BRIARCREEK RD have any available units?
751 BRIARCREEK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 751 BRIARCREEK RD have?
Some of 751 BRIARCREEK RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 751 BRIARCREEK RD currently offering any rent specials?
751 BRIARCREEK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 751 BRIARCREEK RD pet-friendly?
No, 751 BRIARCREEK RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 751 BRIARCREEK RD offer parking?
Yes, 751 BRIARCREEK RD offers parking.
Does 751 BRIARCREEK RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 751 BRIARCREEK RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 751 BRIARCREEK RD have a pool?
Yes, 751 BRIARCREEK RD has a pool.
Does 751 BRIARCREEK RD have accessible units?
No, 751 BRIARCREEK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 751 BRIARCREEK RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 751 BRIARCREEK RD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia