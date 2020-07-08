Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7400 STEVENTON WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7400 STEVENTON WAY
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7400 STEVENTON WAY
7400 Steventon Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Duclay
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
7400 Steventon Way, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great Home!! Open floor plan with many upgrades. Do not let this one slip by.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7400 STEVENTON WAY have any available units?
7400 STEVENTON WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7400 STEVENTON WAY have?
Some of 7400 STEVENTON WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7400 STEVENTON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7400 STEVENTON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7400 STEVENTON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 7400 STEVENTON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7400 STEVENTON WAY offer parking?
No, 7400 STEVENTON WAY does not offer parking.
Does 7400 STEVENTON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7400 STEVENTON WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7400 STEVENTON WAY have a pool?
No, 7400 STEVENTON WAY does not have a pool.
Does 7400 STEVENTON WAY have accessible units?
No, 7400 STEVENTON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7400 STEVENTON WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 7400 STEVENTON WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia