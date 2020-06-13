Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:31 PM

128 Apartments for rent in Gainesville, FL

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
9 Units Available
Park Lane
5900 SW 76th Ct, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1610 sqft
Luxury apartments with fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, playground and sports courts. Located near I-75, Oaks Mall and Tower Square Publix Shopping Center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
$
46 Units Available
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,424
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1367 sqft
Spacious homes with 9-foot ceilings, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a dog park, clubhouse and swimming pool. Minutes away from uptown Charlotte.
Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
147 Units Available
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1381 sqft
Nestled near the beating heart of downtown Gainesville, Integra Twenty Four offers approachable luxury and un-compromised convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
64 Units Available
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1328 sqft
Legacy at Fort Clarke apartments in Gainesville, Florida, is the perfect location for vintage Florida living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Magnolia Place Townhomes
5075 NW 43rd Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1555 sqft
A resort-style community that's pet-friendly. On-site pool, tennis courts, playground, and grilling area. Apartments offer larger kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer. Close to area amenities. Car wash area. Recycling.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
17 Units Available
Sweetwater on 16th
205 SE 16th Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1639 sqft
Pet-friendly, luxurious apartments with granite countertops, high-end cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Located close to I-75, the Gainesville Regional Airport and City College of Gainesville.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
41 Units Available
Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,186
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,482
1413 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near University of Florida, located on RTS bus line. Units feature washer/dryer, walk-in closets, garage, individual alarm system, and more. Many community amenities including pool, theater room, and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 02:09pm
9 Units Available
Ridgemar Commons
3611 SW 34th St, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Designed with your comfort and style in mind, Ridgemar Commons offers spacious apartment homes combined seamlessly with stellar customer service and exceptional amenities.
Last updated May 15 at 03:20pm
$
3 Units Available
Campus Lodge Gainesville
2800 Southwest Williston Road, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$599
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$520
1445 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$480
1695 sqft
Meet Campus Lodge - Student Living where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Campus Lodge Gainesville offers off-campus housing in a prime location near The University of Florida and downtown Gainesville.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1276 sqft
Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice. At Wildflower, residents are situated perfectly in Gainesville.
Last updated August 16 at 11:21pm
Contact for Availability
Hampton Forest
7301 W University Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$760
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$811
820 sqft
Fox Hollow in SW Gainesville Discover why our residents say Fox Hollow is a hidden gem. Residents of Fox Hollow in southwest Gainesville can walk, or bike to the Haile Village Farmers market or the Oaks Mall.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2527 NW 37th Place
2527 Northwest 37th Place, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1184 sqft
2527 NW 37th Place Available 08/07/20 3/2 House @ Palm Grove - 3/2 House available for Fall in the Palm Grove neighborhood. Great house with tile and laminate flooring and privacy fenced back yard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2063 NW 76 Place
2063 Northwest 76th Place, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1185 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Eryn's Garden! - What's not to love about new construction! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house features a split bedroom plan and 2 car garage. Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking the living room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University Park
1 Unit Available
1320 NW 3rd Ave Apt #338
1320 Northwest 3rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
945 sqft
1320 NW 3rd Ave Apt #338 Available 08/06/20 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Available at Jackson Square - This 2/2.5 townhouse at Jackson Square Condominiums is only three blocks away from University Ave. and within walking distance to the campus.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gateway Park
1 Unit Available
1710 NW 7TH STREET #401
1710 Northwest 7th Street, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
980 sqft
1710 NW 7TH STREET #401 Available 07/13/20 1710 NW 7th Street #401 (7th Street Station) - 2BR/2.5/BA condo built in 1998 with approx. 980 sq.ft., Appliances include: oven range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University Park
1 Unit Available
1500 NW 4th AVE # 204
1500 Northwest 4th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1500 NW 4th AVE # 204 Available 07/15/20 Luxury 1B/1B Condo- just 4 blocks from UF! Must See! - WELCOME! The LionsGate Condos are located in the historic College Park district of Gainesville, FL just 4 blocks north of the University of Florida.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1073 SW 11th Ave
1073 Southwest 11th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2262 sqft
1073 SW 11th Ave Available 07/10/20 Near Shands Hospital and University Florida 2,262 SF - Four bedroom, 3 bathroom-NO PETS - Four bedroom, 3 bathroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2360 SW ARCHER ROAD #913
2360 Archer Road, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2360 SW ARCHER ROAD #913 Available 06/15/20 2360 SW Archer Road #913 (Campus Edge) - 1BR/1BA condo built in 1996 with approx 635 sq. ft.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1700 SW 16th Court, Unit J22
1700 Southwest 16th Court, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$949
755 sqft
1700 SW 16th Court, Unit J22 Available 06/26/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath @ Summit House! - Beautiful 2 bedroom condo in Summit House! Walk to UF Health Shands.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
117 NW 35th Terrace
117 Northwest 35th Terrace, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1293 sqft
117 NW 35th Terrace Available 08/07/20 Beautiful Single-Family Home near UF Law School - FANTASTIC HOME - LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING - FENCED BACK YARD- SCREENED PORCH- - CEMENT PATIO- EXTRA DRIVEWAY FOR PARKING REQUIREMENTS: 1) First, Last &

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2811 SW Archer Road, Unit O-122
2811 Archer Road, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1226 sqft
2BR/2BA Centrally Located Off Desirable Archer Road - Available NOW! - Location! Location! Location! This move-in ready 2BR/2BA in centrally located Brandywine is just minutes from Butler Plaza, Celebration Point, UF, Shands, the VA, and all that

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1614 SW 16th Street
1614 Southwest 16th Street, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1120 sqft
2/1.5 Ground Floor Condo in Somerset Village! - Hard-to-find 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom ground floor condominium with an unbeatable location! Perfect for medical students, PA students, residents/interns, dental students, veterinary students, etc.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mill Pond
1 Unit Available
255 NW 48th Blvd
255 Northwest 48th Boulevard, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1102 sqft
255 NW 48th Blvd Available 07/10/20 In Mill Pond 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage condo - Available in Mill Pond July 10th 2020. Corner unit, 2 bedroom , 2 full bathrooms, 1 car garage, City water and yard maintenance included in rent.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fifth Avenue
1 Unit Available
1013 NW 4th Ave
1013 Northwest 4th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1013 NW 4th Ave Available 08/06/20 Amazing 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House For Fall 2020!! - Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath! This house includes wood floors throughout the living room and bedrooms and tile in the kitchen! The kitchen is

Median Rent in Gainesville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Gainesville is $802, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $983.
Studio
$699
1 Bed
$802
2 Beds
$983
3+ Beds
$1,318
City GuideGainesville
Welcome to Gainesville!
Get to Know Gainesville

The city has been ranked as one of National Geographic Adventure's "Best places to live and play" (emphasis: play). Affordable housing, great music and nightlife, and lots of arts and cultural events.

Go to Gainesville in August, close your eyes and spit, and chances are it'll land on an apartment that is affordable and has a flexible lease. With the predominance of move-in bonuses around this time of year, landlords are literally paying tenants to take property off their hands. Yes, there will be close to 10,000 other people blindly spitting around town, but by and large, the early fall rental market in Gainesville is approximately the same as shooting fish in a bottle.

Newer developments frequently described as "luxury," regardless of their location, have a more rigorous application process and are more heavily managed. Keep this in mind when settling at these establishments.

Transportation

Great public transportation--including reliable city transit. Gainesville is also incredibly bike and foot friendly, making alternative transportation easy, popular and fun.

Driving around town is also pretty easy-peasy. I-75 lies to the west of town, running from the mall south, and remains pretty clear throughout the day. Though Gainesville is subject to any small city's rush hour, you can generally commute to and from anywhere in the metropolitan area in 30 minutes or less.

So welcome home to Gainesville.You'll benefit from the fun, cultural vibes of this north-central Florida city!

June 2020 Gainesville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Gainesville Rent Report. Gainesville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gainesville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Gainesville rents increased over the past month

Gainesville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Gainesville stand at $802 for a one-bedroom apartment and $984 for a two-bedroom. Gainesville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Gainesville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Gainesville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Gainesville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Gainesville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Gainesville's median two-bedroom rent of $984 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Gainesville.
    • While Gainesville's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Gainesville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Gainesville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Gainesville?
    In Gainesville, the median rent is $699 for a studio, $802 for a 1-bedroom, $983 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,318 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Gainesville, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Gainesville?
    Some of the colleges located in the Gainesville area include University of Florida, Santa Fe College, College of Central Florida, Edward Waters College, and Jacksonville University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Gainesville?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gainesville from include Jacksonville, Ocala, Orange Park, Lakeside, and Lady Lake.

