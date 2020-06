128 Apartments for rent in Gainesville, FL

Get to Know Gainesville

The city has been ranked as one of National Geographic Adventure's "Best places to live and play" (emphasis: play). Affordable housing, great music and nightlife, and lots of arts and cultural events.

Go to Gainesville in August, close your eyes and spit, and chances are it'll land on an apartment that is affordable and has a flexible lease. With the predominance of move-in bonuses around this time of year, landlords are literally paying tenants to take property off their hands. Yes, there will be close to 10,000 other people blindly spitting around town, but by and large, the early fall rental market in Gainesville is approximately the same as shooting fish in a bottle.

Newer developments frequently described as "luxury," regardless of their location, have a more rigorous application process and are more heavily managed. Keep this in mind when settling at these establishments.