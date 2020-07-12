/
/
/
duclay
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:38 PM
167 Apartments for rent in Duclay, Jacksonville, FL
Verified
1 of 137
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
6 Units Available
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
1 of 10
Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
1 Unit Available
7152 TIMMERMAN LN
7152 Timmerman Lane, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
1579 sqft
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email leasing@jwbcompanies.com today to schedule your showing today!
Results within 1 mile of Duclay
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
22 Units Available
Parkland at Orange Park
1863 Wells Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$865
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with designer kitchen cabinetry and faux-wood floors. Package acceptance center, fitness center and clubhouse. Close to Orange Park Mall, Orange Park High School and Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
11 Units Available
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1453 sqft
This community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community features include garage parking, swimming pool and gym. There's plenty of shopping along Blanding Boulevard and I-295 is nearby.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7614 Club Duclay Dr.
7614 Club Duclay Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1080 sqft
- 3 bedroom , 1.5 bathroom with stainless steel fridge, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher. Yard is fenced in front and back. (RLNE3966738)
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8373 Candlewood Cove Trl
8373 Candlewood Cove Trail, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1882 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8373 Candlewood Cove Trl in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6925 ORTEGA WOODS DR
6925 Ortega Woods Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
580 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath well maintained Condo in Ortega Woods. Ceramic tile in the kitchen and baths, wall to wall carpeting in the bedrooms.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7081 Swamp Flower Lane
7081 Swamp Flower Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1399 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,399 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7771 Oregano Court
7771 Oregano Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1660 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6094 Maggies Circle Unit 105
6094 Maggies Circle, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
COMING SOON FOR RENT: 2BR/2BA CONDO CONVENIENT TO NAS JAX & ORANGE PARK - Very nice 1st floor condo. Includes all kitchen appliances, washer and dryer. Gated community with playground and community swimming pool.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5490 LAFAYETTE PARK DR N
5490 Lafayette Park Drive North, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2129 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom home with formal areas and large kitchen open to family room. Enjoy screen porch overlooking large fenced yard. Stainless steal appliances, high ceilings, no carpet. beautiful tile throughout.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
454 Crabapple Court - A
454 Crabapple Court, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Kitchen includes Range, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Washer-Dryer Connections; garbage included. No Smoking, No Pets & no more than 4 occupants. 2 Bed Room 1.5 bath apartment
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6915 ORTEGA WOODS DR
6915 Ortega Woods Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$970
940 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor condo features carpet and laminate flooring, open patio, washer and dryer, stainless appliances.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6984 ORTEGA WOODS DR
6984 Ortega Woods Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1157 sqft
Gorgeous apartment, new kitchen, new appliance, closet walk in, good size bedroom.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6106 MAGGIES CIR
6106 Maggies Circle, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
907 sqft
This ground floor condo features living areas with luxury vinyl plank flooring. The open floor plan has the kitchen living and dining room in on large open space.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5646 Greatpine Ln N
5646 Great Pine Court, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1210 sqft
* COMING SOON * Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath updated home for rent! Neutral paint, carpet, newer stainless steel appliances. This home has a great split floor plan with a large master bedroom on the second floor and a second bedroom on the first floor.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5441 LAFAYETTE PARK DR N
5441 Lafayette Park Drive North, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1884 sqft
This home is ready for its new residents! Located on a cut de sac- great foyer entry, two front bedrooms share a bathroom. Two living areas- one offers space for dining.
Results within 5 miles of Duclay
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
10 Units Available
Arium Orange Park
350 Crossing Blvd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1460 sqft
For an abundance of luxury living, life at the ARIUM Reserve at Orange Park apartments is more than just a place to rest your head at night; it’s a home. These newly renovated apartment complexes offer the best in comfort.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$670
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tranquil living with easy access to I-295. Choose from five spacious floor plans that feature ample storage and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with a pool and on-site laundry for convenience.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
24 Units Available
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$901
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1127 sqft
WELCOME HOME! Come home to Eden's Edge Apartments - where you can ESCAPE to it ALL! Eden's Edge is nestled in a beautiful residential area of Jacksonville, Florida. Within walking distance you have Hyde Park Golf and Country Club.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
2 Units Available
St. John's Pointe
141 Old Orange Park Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located five minutes from Orange Park Mall. Apartment amenities include large closets, vaulted ceilings, and energy efficient appliances. On-site pool, picnic area, tennis area, and paw park available. Easy access to freeways.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
4 Units Available
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1169 sqft
This modern community is near I-295 and the Cecil Commerce Center. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center, community room, and playground. Apartments offer spacious interiors with modern updates. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
10 Units Available
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$732
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1400 sqft
Nearby I-295 and the area's shopping and entertainment. A charming community with lots of amenities, including a play area. Apartments offer walk-in closets, all-electric kitchens, hardwood floors and lots of storage.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLOakleaf Plantation, FL