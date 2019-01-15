All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 10 2020 at 11:38 AM

7301 MELVIN CIR

7301 Melvin Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

7301 Melvin Circle North, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath with large fenced yard. An additional large room that could be converted to bedroom or playroom. New carpet in bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7301 MELVIN CIR have any available units?
7301 MELVIN CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7301 MELVIN CIR have?
Some of 7301 MELVIN CIR's amenities include parking, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7301 MELVIN CIR currently offering any rent specials?
7301 MELVIN CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7301 MELVIN CIR pet-friendly?
No, 7301 MELVIN CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7301 MELVIN CIR offer parking?
Yes, 7301 MELVIN CIR offers parking.
Does 7301 MELVIN CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7301 MELVIN CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7301 MELVIN CIR have a pool?
No, 7301 MELVIN CIR does not have a pool.
Does 7301 MELVIN CIR have accessible units?
No, 7301 MELVIN CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 7301 MELVIN CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7301 MELVIN CIR does not have units with dishwashers.

