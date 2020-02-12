All apartments in Jacksonville
7140 MC CARTY DR
Last updated March 6 2020 at 5:55 PM

7140 MC CARTY DR

7140 South Mc Carthy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7140 South Mc Carthy Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom 1 and a half bath home on a HUGE lot. This rental features granite counter tops, new appliances, a laundry room, and outside storage. This will not last long. Schedule your viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7140 MC CARTY DR have any available units?
7140 MC CARTY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7140 MC CARTY DR have?
Some of 7140 MC CARTY DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7140 MC CARTY DR currently offering any rent specials?
7140 MC CARTY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7140 MC CARTY DR pet-friendly?
No, 7140 MC CARTY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7140 MC CARTY DR offer parking?
No, 7140 MC CARTY DR does not offer parking.
Does 7140 MC CARTY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7140 MC CARTY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7140 MC CARTY DR have a pool?
No, 7140 MC CARTY DR does not have a pool.
Does 7140 MC CARTY DR have accessible units?
No, 7140 MC CARTY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7140 MC CARTY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7140 MC CARTY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
