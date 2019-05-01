All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:56 AM

7068 Deer Lodge Circle

7068 Deerlodge Circle · (904) 584-3885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7068 Deerlodge Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1284 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
•3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms/ 1st story condo
•Kitchen features plenty of cabinet storage, counter top space, and black appliances
•Spacious kitchen open to living/dining area
•Laundry room with washer and dryer
•One car garage
•Community with pool and playground
•Gated entry
•Close to shopping, restaurants & I-295

NOTE:
Security deposit amount may vary
' Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,290, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,290, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7068 Deer Lodge Circle have any available units?
7068 Deer Lodge Circle has a unit available for $1,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7068 Deer Lodge Circle have?
Some of 7068 Deer Lodge Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7068 Deer Lodge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7068 Deer Lodge Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7068 Deer Lodge Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 7068 Deer Lodge Circle is pet friendly.
Does 7068 Deer Lodge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7068 Deer Lodge Circle does offer parking.
Does 7068 Deer Lodge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7068 Deer Lodge Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7068 Deer Lodge Circle have a pool?
Yes, 7068 Deer Lodge Circle has a pool.
Does 7068 Deer Lodge Circle have accessible units?
No, 7068 Deer Lodge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7068 Deer Lodge Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7068 Deer Lodge Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
