7068 Deer Lodge Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool playground

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

•3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms/ 1st story condo

•Kitchen features plenty of cabinet storage, counter top space, and black appliances

•Spacious kitchen open to living/dining area

•Laundry room with washer and dryer

•One car garage

•Community with pool and playground

•Gated entry

•Close to shopping, restaurants & I-295



NOTE:

Security deposit amount may vary

' Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,290, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,290, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.