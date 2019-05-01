7068 Deer Lodge Circle

Amenities
•3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms/ 1st story condo
•Kitchen features plenty of cabinet storage, counter top space, and black appliances
•Spacious kitchen open to living/dining area
•Laundry room with washer and dryer
•One car garage
•Community with pool and playground
•Gated entry
•Close to shopping, restaurants & I-295
NOTE:
Security deposit amount may vary
' Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,290, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,290, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.