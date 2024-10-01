Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
Portofino Club

Portofino Club

(904) 747-9688
3333 Monument Road Jacksonville FL 32225 Regency
Rent Savings
🌟 Exciting Offer: Apply for a Two-Bedroom and Enjoy One Month FREE! 🌟 Act Fast! Must move in by October 31, 2024! Plus, for a limited time, take advantage of our special rate—only $99 for your application and administration fees. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity! Secure your new home today!
Monthly % discount

Browse Similar Places

Jacksonville
See all
Regency
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Price and Availability

Verified 5 HRS ago

A1 - 1 Bed | 1 Bath | Standard
$1,159
Starting at
2
Available
1 Bed
1 Bath
650 sqft
Unit 1609
Avail. Nov 27
$1,159
$1,334
Unit 1016
Avail. Oct 28
$1,232
$1,302
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Portofino Club.

Connect with Portofino Club

(904) 747-9688
Closed, opens Mon at 9:00 AM EDT
Find apartments similar to Portofino Club
How many bedrooms do you need?

Similar Listings

San Marco Promenade
1905 Promenade Way
Jacksonville, FL 32207
27 Units Available
Starting at $1,315
Cape House
4460 Hodges Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32224
55 Units Available
Starting at $1,354
Eden at Kendall West
9105 Tredinick Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32211
38 Units Available
Starting at $1,425
Woodside at Seven Pines
11830 Buckfield Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32224
85 Units Available
Starting at $1,490
The Aston at Town Center
10655 Brightman Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
46 Units Available
Starting at $1,505
Ravella at Town Center
4674 Town Center Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32246
50 Units Available
Starting at $1,339
Presidium Park
8181 A C Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
35 Units Available
Starting at $1,326
Eastborough San Marco
1906 Promenade Way
Jacksonville, FL 32207
23 Units Available
Starting at $1,425

Location

3333 Monument Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Regency

Amenities

Putting green
Patio / balcony
Hardwood floors
Dishwasher
Pet friendly
Stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
hardwood floors
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
oven
dishwasher
carpet
bathtub
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
putting green
shuffle board
fire pit
business center
package receiving
cats allowed

Property Details (Fees & Lease)

Income Requirement
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
UtilitiesRenter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee85
Move-in Fees200
Pet PolicyPets not allowed
Parking Details
Surface lot: $25/month. $25 for reserved parking, $35 for carport.

Explore the Area

Grocery Stores
Publix
0.3 mi
Winn-Dixie
1.9 mi
Publix
3.0 mi
Walmart Supercenter
3.4 mi
Winn-Dixie
3.6 mi
Restaurants
Wingstop
0.3 mi
McDonald's
0.4 mi
Palms Fish Camp Restaurant
2.7 mi
Domino's
2.7 mi
Popeyes
2.8 mi
Public Transportation
Regency Square
4.3 mi
Regency Square
4.3 mi
Fort George Island
4.4 mi
Mayport Village
4.7 mi
FSCJ South
5.2 mi
Airports
Jacksonville Executive at Craig Airport
2.3 mi
Naval Station Mayport
4.7 mi
Deep Forest Airport
9.2 mi
Jacksonville Naval Air Station (Towers Field)
14.0 mi
Jacksonville International Airport
14.2 mi
Schools
7 /10
Sabal Palm Elementary School
Public
PK-5
993 Students
1.8 mi
6 /10
Waterleaf Elementary
Public
K-5
770 Students
2.4 mi
7 /10
Lone Star Elementary School
Public
K-5
575 Students
2.5 mi
5 /10
Landmark Middle School
Public
6-8
1,529 Students
3.1 mi
7 /10
Abess Park Elementary School
Public
PK-5
697 Students
3.3 mi
Data provided by GreatSchools. Ratings are based on test scores and additional metrics when available.
Parks
Ed Austin Regional Park
0.4 mi
Ed Austin Regional Park
0.4 mi
Buck Park
1.0 mi
Fort Caroline National Memorial
1.3 mi
Timucuan Preserve - Theodore Roosevelt Area
1.4 mi
Entertainment
LA Fitness
3.1 mi
Regency Square Branch Library
3.7 mi
Retro Fitness
4.2 mi
Crunch Fitness
4.2 mi
Mayport Community Center
4.8 mi
Pets
Banfield Pet Hospital
5.5 mi
PetSmart
7.4 mi
Pet Supermarket
8.3 mi
PetSmart
9.3 mi
Petco
9.9 mi
Find More Rentals By

Bedrooms

Price

Amenities

Property Type

Find More Rentals in Nearby

Cities

Zip Codes

Counties

Neighborhoods

Find More Rentals Near

Airports

Medical Facilities

Military Locations

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Portofino Club have any available units?

Portofino Club has 22 units available starting at $1,159 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.

How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?

For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.

What amenities does Portofino Club have?

Some of Portofino Club's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.

Is Portofino Club currently offering any rent specials?

Portofino Club is offering the following rent specials: 🌟 Exciting Offer: Apply for a Two-Bedroom and Enjoy One Month FREE! 🌟 Act Fast! Must move in by October 31, 2024! Plus, for a limited time, take advantage of our special rate—only $99 for your application and administration fees. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity! Secure your new home today!

Is Portofino Club pet-friendly?

Yes, Portofino Club is pet-friendly.

Does Portofino Club offer parking?

No, Portofino Club does not offer parking.

Does Portofino Club have units with washers and dryers?

No, Portofino Club does not offer units with in unit laundry.

Does Portofino Club have a pool?

Yes, Portofino Club has a pool.

Does Portofino Club have accessible units?

Yes, Portofino Club has accessible units.

Does Portofino Club have units with dishwashers?

Yes, Portofino Club has units with dishwashers.