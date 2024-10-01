Have a question for Portofino Club?
1 of 22
3333 Monument Road • Jacksonville FL 32225 • Regency
Rent Savings
🌟 Exciting Offer: Apply for a Two-Bedroom and Enjoy One Month FREE! 🌟 Act Fast! Must move in by October 31, 2024! Plus, for a limited time, take advantage of our special rate—only $99 for your application and administration fees. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity! Secure your new home today!
Price and Availability
Verified 5 HRS ago
A1 - 1 Bed | 1 Bath | Standard
$1,159
2
1 Bed
1 Bath
650 sqft
Unit 1609
Avail. Nov 27
$1,159
Unit 1016
Avail. Oct 28
$1,232
Connect with Portofino Club(904) 747-9688
Closed, opens Mon at 9:00 AM EDT
Find apartments similar to Portofino Club
How many bedrooms do you need?
Location
3333 Monument Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225 Regency
Amenities
Putting green
Patio / balcony
Hardwood floors
Dishwasher
Pet friendly
Stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
hardwood floors
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
oven
dishwasher
carpet
bathtub
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
putting green
shuffle board
fire pit
business center
package receiving
cats allowed
Property Details (Fees & Lease)
Income Requirement
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
UtilitiesRenter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee85
Move-in Fees200
Pet PolicyPets not allowed
Parking Details
Surface lot: $25/month. $25 for reserved parking, $35 for carport.
Explore the Area
Grocery Stores
Publix
0.3 mi
Winn-Dixie
1.9 mi
Publix
3.0 mi
Walmart Supercenter
3.4 mi
Winn-Dixie
3.6 mi
Restaurants
Wingstop
0.3 mi
McDonald's
0.4 mi
Palms Fish Camp Restaurant
2.7 mi
Domino's
2.7 mi
Popeyes
2.8 mi
Public Transportation
Regency Square
4.3 mi
Regency Square
4.3 mi
Fort George Island
4.4 mi
Mayport Village
4.7 mi
FSCJ South
5.2 mi
Airports
Jacksonville Executive at Craig Airport
2.3 mi
Naval Station Mayport
4.7 mi
Deep Forest Airport
9.2 mi
Jacksonville Naval Air Station (Towers Field)
14.0 mi
Jacksonville International Airport
14.2 mi
Schools
7
Sabal Palm Elementary School
1.8 mi
6
Waterleaf Elementary
2.4 mi
7
Lone Star Elementary School
2.5 mi
5
Landmark Middle School
3.1 mi
7
Abess Park Elementary School
3.3 mi
Parks
Ed Austin Regional Park
0.4 mi
Ed Austin Regional Park
0.4 mi
Buck Park
1.0 mi
Fort Caroline National Memorial
1.3 mi
Timucuan Preserve - Theodore Roosevelt Area
1.4 mi
Entertainment
LA Fitness
3.1 mi
Regency Square Branch Library
3.7 mi
Retro Fitness
4.2 mi
Crunch Fitness
4.2 mi
Mayport Community Center
4.8 mi
Pets
Banfield Pet Hospital
5.5 mi
PetSmart
7.4 mi
Pet Supermarket
8.3 mi
PetSmart
9.3 mi
Petco
9.9 mi
Find More Rentals By
Bedrooms
Price
Amenities
- Jacksonville Accessible Apartments (108)
- Jacksonville Apartments with Balconies (638)
- Jacksonville Apartments with Garages (534)
- Jacksonville Apartments with Gyms (243)
- Jacksonville Apartments with Hardwood Floors (303)
- Jacksonville Apartments with Parking (791)
- Jacksonville Apartments with Pools (462)
- Jacksonville Apartments with Washer-Dryers (515)
- Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments (736)
- Jacksonville Furnished Apartments (54)
- Jacksonville Luxury Apartments (1267)
- Jacksonville Pet Friendly Apartments (906)
Find More Rentals in Nearby
Cities
- Orange Park, FL Apartments (18)
- Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL Apartments (21)
- Fleming Island, FL Apartments (23)
- Fruit Cove, FL Apartments (31)
- Atlantic Beach, FL Apartments (21)
- Jacksonville Beach, FL Apartments (52)
- St Johns, FL Apartments (69)
- Asbury Lake, FL Apartments (14)
- Palm Valley, FL Apartments (29)
- Yulee, FL Apartments (18)
- Sawgrass, FL Apartments (18)
- Nocatee, FL Apartments (35)
- Ponte Vedra Beach, FL Apartments (10)
- Fernandina Beach, FL Apartments (15)
Zip Codes
Counties
Find More Rentals Near
Airports
Medical Facilities
Military Locations
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Portofino Club have any available units?
Portofino Club has 22 units available starting at $1,159 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Portofino Club have?
Some of Portofino Club's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Portofino Club currently offering any rent specials?
Portofino Club is offering the following rent specials: 🌟 Exciting Offer: Apply for a Two-Bedroom and Enjoy One Month FREE! 🌟 Act Fast! Must move in by October 31, 2024! Plus, for a limited time, take advantage of our special rate—only $99 for your application and administration fees. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity! Secure your new home today!
Is Portofino Club pet-friendly?
Yes, Portofino Club is pet-friendly.
Does Portofino Club offer parking?
No, Portofino Club does not offer parking.
Does Portofino Club have units with washers and dryers?
No, Portofino Club does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Portofino Club have a pool?
Yes, Portofino Club has a pool.
Does Portofino Club have accessible units?
Yes, Portofino Club has accessible units.
Does Portofino Club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Portofino Club has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Portofino Club?