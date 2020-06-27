All apartments in Jacksonville
7029 Berry Avenue

7029 Berry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7029 Berry Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This updated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath home is on a large fenced lot. Plenty of room for gardening or activities. Near the Regency mall and minutes away from Downtown.

Features:
- Central HVAC
-Hardwood flooring
- Fenced Yard
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7029 Berry Avenue have any available units?
7029 Berry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7029 Berry Avenue have?
Some of 7029 Berry Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7029 Berry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7029 Berry Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7029 Berry Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7029 Berry Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7029 Berry Avenue offer parking?
No, 7029 Berry Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7029 Berry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7029 Berry Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7029 Berry Avenue have a pool?
No, 7029 Berry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7029 Berry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7029 Berry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7029 Berry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7029 Berry Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
