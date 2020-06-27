7029 Berry Avenue

Amenities
This updated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath home is on a large fenced lot. Plenty of room for gardening or activities. Near the Regency mall and minutes away from Downtown.
Features:
- Central HVAC
-Hardwood flooring
- Fenced Yard
- 24 Hour Maintenance
Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.