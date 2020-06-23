All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6841 Jack Horner Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6841 Jack Horner Lane

6841 Jack Horner Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

6841 Jack Horner Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
range
oven
SECTION 8 OK
K-5: Hyde Grove Elementary
6-8:J.E.B. Stuart Middle
9-12:Edward White High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6841 Jack Horner Lane have any available units?
6841 Jack Horner Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6841 Jack Horner Lane have?
Some of 6841 Jack Horner Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6841 Jack Horner Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6841 Jack Horner Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6841 Jack Horner Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6841 Jack Horner Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6841 Jack Horner Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6841 Jack Horner Lane offers parking.
Does 6841 Jack Horner Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6841 Jack Horner Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6841 Jack Horner Lane have a pool?
No, 6841 Jack Horner Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6841 Jack Horner Lane have accessible units?
No, 6841 Jack Horner Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6841 Jack Horner Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6841 Jack Horner Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
