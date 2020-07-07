All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 31 2019 at 5:59 PM

6619 Pinnochio Dr

6619 Pinnochio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6619 Pinnochio Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5dac6510a6 ---- Come and check out this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that includes a great fireplace, den, breakfast room, carport, and large fenced in yard! This house is waiting for you to call it HOME! Pet friendly with breed approval & non-refundable pet fee. Book a showing today! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing. Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6619 Pinnochio Dr have any available units?
6619 Pinnochio Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6619 Pinnochio Dr have?
Some of 6619 Pinnochio Dr's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6619 Pinnochio Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6619 Pinnochio Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6619 Pinnochio Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6619 Pinnochio Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6619 Pinnochio Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6619 Pinnochio Dr offers parking.
Does 6619 Pinnochio Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6619 Pinnochio Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6619 Pinnochio Dr have a pool?
No, 6619 Pinnochio Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6619 Pinnochio Dr have accessible units?
No, 6619 Pinnochio Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6619 Pinnochio Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6619 Pinnochio Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

