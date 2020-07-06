All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6421 Burgundy Road South

6421 S Burgundy Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6421 S Burgundy Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, sf home is located in . This home features beautiful vinyl floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car port. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6421 Burgundy Road South have any available units?
6421 Burgundy Road South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6421 Burgundy Road South have?
Some of 6421 Burgundy Road South's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6421 Burgundy Road South currently offering any rent specials?
6421 Burgundy Road South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6421 Burgundy Road South pet-friendly?
Yes, 6421 Burgundy Road South is pet friendly.
Does 6421 Burgundy Road South offer parking?
Yes, 6421 Burgundy Road South offers parking.
Does 6421 Burgundy Road South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6421 Burgundy Road South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6421 Burgundy Road South have a pool?
No, 6421 Burgundy Road South does not have a pool.
Does 6421 Burgundy Road South have accessible units?
No, 6421 Burgundy Road South does not have accessible units.
Does 6421 Burgundy Road South have units with dishwashers?
No, 6421 Burgundy Road South does not have units with dishwashers.

