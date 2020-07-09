5004 Welborn Road

Amenities

GET $300 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF MOVED IN BY JUNE 15!

A beautiful home located in Jacksonville! Your next home includes:



-3 Bedrooms

-1.5 Bathrooms

-1538 square ft

-Completely renovated

-Sits in a culdasac

-Granite Countertops

-Washer + Dryer

-Fenced in backyard



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.



