Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:40 PM

5004 Welborn Road

Location

5004 Welborn Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Spring Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1738208

GET $300 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF MOVED IN BY JUNE 15!
A beautiful home located in Jacksonville! Your next home includes:

-3 Bedrooms
-1.5 Bathrooms
-1538 square ft
-Completely renovated
-Sits in a culdasac
-Granite Countertops
-Washer + Dryer
-Fenced in backyard

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Granite countertops,Fenced yard,Freshly Painted,Washer and dryer
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5004 Welborn Road have any available units?
5004 Welborn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5004 Welborn Road have?
Some of 5004 Welborn Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5004 Welborn Road currently offering any rent specials?
5004 Welborn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5004 Welborn Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5004 Welborn Road is pet friendly.
Does 5004 Welborn Road offer parking?
No, 5004 Welborn Road does not offer parking.
Does 5004 Welborn Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5004 Welborn Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5004 Welborn Road have a pool?
No, 5004 Welborn Road does not have a pool.
Does 5004 Welborn Road have accessible units?
No, 5004 Welborn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5004 Welborn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5004 Welborn Road does not have units with dishwashers.

