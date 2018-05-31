All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:31 PM

4959 KEY LIME DR

4959 Key Lime Dr · (904) 705-2820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4959 Key Lime Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 927 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
pool table
hot tub
Summer Key is a Key West style condominium community located in Jacksonville, Florida. Nature trails throughout the community with each building backing up to either a wooded area or pond, a beautiful Water or wooded view. Summer Key also has a 7,400 square foot recreation center full of Exceptional Amenities which include an Indoor Basketball Court, Playground for Kids, Amazing Resort Style Pool and HOT TUB, Fitness Gym Facility, Entertainment room, Office work center, and billiards room. Minutes away from I-95, I-295, excellent shopping, and superb dinning. Summer. !!Just minutes from the St. Johns town center!! WONT LAST LONG!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4959 KEY LIME DR have any available units?
4959 KEY LIME DR has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4959 KEY LIME DR have?
Some of 4959 KEY LIME DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4959 KEY LIME DR currently offering any rent specials?
4959 KEY LIME DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4959 KEY LIME DR pet-friendly?
No, 4959 KEY LIME DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4959 KEY LIME DR offer parking?
No, 4959 KEY LIME DR does not offer parking.
Does 4959 KEY LIME DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4959 KEY LIME DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4959 KEY LIME DR have a pool?
Yes, 4959 KEY LIME DR has a pool.
Does 4959 KEY LIME DR have accessible units?
No, 4959 KEY LIME DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4959 KEY LIME DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4959 KEY LIME DR has units with dishwashers.
