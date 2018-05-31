4959 KEY LIME DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool pool table hot tub

Summer Key is a Key West style condominium community located in Jacksonville, Florida. Nature trails throughout the community with each building backing up to either a wooded area or pond, a beautiful Water or wooded view. Summer Key also has a 7,400 square foot recreation center full of Exceptional Amenities which include an Indoor Basketball Court, Playground for Kids, Amazing Resort Style Pool and HOT TUB, Fitness Gym Facility, Entertainment room, Office work center, and billiards room. Minutes away from I-95, I-295, excellent shopping, and superb dinning. Summer. !!Just minutes from the St. Johns town center!! WONT LAST LONG!!