Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4658 GLENDAS MEADOW DR
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:43 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4658 GLENDAS MEADOW DR
4658 Glendas Meadow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
4658 Glendas Meadow Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Herlong
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL BRICK 4 BEDROOM HOME IN LOVELY SUBDIVISION. HAS CARPET AND TILE. LARGE GREAT ROOM. EASY ACCESS TO SHOPPING AND DINING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4658 GLENDAS MEADOW DR have any available units?
4658 GLENDAS MEADOW DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4658 GLENDAS MEADOW DR have?
Some of 4658 GLENDAS MEADOW DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4658 GLENDAS MEADOW DR currently offering any rent specials?
4658 GLENDAS MEADOW DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4658 GLENDAS MEADOW DR pet-friendly?
No, 4658 GLENDAS MEADOW DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 4658 GLENDAS MEADOW DR offer parking?
No, 4658 GLENDAS MEADOW DR does not offer parking.
Does 4658 GLENDAS MEADOW DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4658 GLENDAS MEADOW DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4658 GLENDAS MEADOW DR have a pool?
No, 4658 GLENDAS MEADOW DR does not have a pool.
Does 4658 GLENDAS MEADOW DR have accessible units?
No, 4658 GLENDAS MEADOW DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4658 GLENDAS MEADOW DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4658 GLENDAS MEADOW DR has units with dishwashers.
