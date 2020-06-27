All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

3967 OAK ST

3967 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

3967 Oak Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVONDALE DUPLEX (DOWNSTAIRS) FOR RENT. From 5 Points, travel west on Park St. to Pinegrove, right on Herschel to left on Canterbury to right on Oak Street to sign. Property is immediately on the right. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, living/dining room combo, kitchen(R,R,MW,DW, fireplace, fenced yard, ceiling fans, hardwood and tile floors, central heat and air, washer/dryer, off street parking for one car, yard maintenance included in rent,approximately 1,530 square feet, $1,850 security deposit, 1 year lease, owner may accept pets with non-refundable fee, non-smoking unit. [AVKpm BK] available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

