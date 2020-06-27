3967 OAK ST

Amenities

AVONDALE DUPLEX (DOWNSTAIRS) FOR RENT. From 5 Points, travel west on Park St. to Pinegrove, right on Herschel to left on Canterbury to right on Oak Street to sign. Property is immediately on the right. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, living/dining room combo, kitchen(R,R,MW,DW, fireplace, fenced yard, ceiling fans, hardwood and tile floors, central heat and air, washer/dryer, off street parking for one car, yard maintenance included in rent,approximately 1,530 square feet, $1,850 security deposit, 1 year lease, owner may accept pets with non-refundable fee, non-smoking unit. [AVKpm BK] available now