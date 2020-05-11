Rent Calculator
3821 TYNDALE DR
3821 TYNDALE DR
3821 Tyndale Drive
Location
3821 Tyndale Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cedar Hills home with large family room, dining room, and living room. This home has a fenced in back yard with a large deck and shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3821 TYNDALE DR have any available units?
3821 TYNDALE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 3821 TYNDALE DR currently offering any rent specials?
3821 TYNDALE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3821 TYNDALE DR pet-friendly?
No, 3821 TYNDALE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3821 TYNDALE DR offer parking?
No, 3821 TYNDALE DR does not offer parking.
Does 3821 TYNDALE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3821 TYNDALE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3821 TYNDALE DR have a pool?
No, 3821 TYNDALE DR does not have a pool.
Does 3821 TYNDALE DR have accessible units?
No, 3821 TYNDALE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3821 TYNDALE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3821 TYNDALE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3821 TYNDALE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3821 TYNDALE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
