Last updated July 6 2020 at 2:54 PM

2962 GERONA DR E

2962 Gerona Drive East · (904) 737-0035
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2962 Gerona Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Golden Glades-The Woods

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,799

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1752 sqft

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 4 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! Click on 3D Tour to see inside! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing! In order to qualify to rent this home, recent rental history and proof of income will be collected. The income requirement is at least 3x the monthly rent in gross income (before taxes). Any evictions or felonies are subject to an additional deposit or disqualification. For faster service, please provide your full name, phone number, email, and the property address you are interested in when requesting your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2962 GERONA DR E have any available units?
2962 GERONA DR E has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2962 GERONA DR E currently offering any rent specials?
2962 GERONA DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2962 GERONA DR E pet-friendly?
No, 2962 GERONA DR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2962 GERONA DR E offer parking?
No, 2962 GERONA DR E does not offer parking.
Does 2962 GERONA DR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2962 GERONA DR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2962 GERONA DR E have a pool?
No, 2962 GERONA DR E does not have a pool.
Does 2962 GERONA DR E have accessible units?
No, 2962 GERONA DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 2962 GERONA DR E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2962 GERONA DR E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2962 GERONA DR E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2962 GERONA DR E does not have units with air conditioning.
