Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:51 PM

2857 ROBERT ST

2857 Robert St · No Longer Available
Location

2857 Robert St, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Pine Forest

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom 1 bath trailer on property with 2 other trailers. Window A/C and space heaters

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2857 ROBERT ST have any available units?
2857 ROBERT ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2857 ROBERT ST currently offering any rent specials?
2857 ROBERT ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2857 ROBERT ST pet-friendly?
No, 2857 ROBERT ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2857 ROBERT ST offer parking?
Yes, 2857 ROBERT ST offers parking.
Does 2857 ROBERT ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2857 ROBERT ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2857 ROBERT ST have a pool?
No, 2857 ROBERT ST does not have a pool.
Does 2857 ROBERT ST have accessible units?
No, 2857 ROBERT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2857 ROBERT ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2857 ROBERT ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2857 ROBERT ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2857 ROBERT ST has units with air conditioning.
