Cute basement apartment in the heart of Riverside and Avondale! Walking distance to King ST and Ascension Medical Center. Studio apartment with one full bath, living room/bedroom, and kitchen. No formal bedroom. Approx 450 sq ft, but prospective tenants should verify. Utilities included with rent. No pets. No washer/dryer connections. Please see our application criteria letter in documents. Available now!