2318 Burpee Drive West

ONE MONTH FREE ON NEXT MONTHS RENT!! MUST SIGN LEASE BY 9/30/19!!



Welcome to this adorable 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home in the Hyde Park area. This home has tile floors through out with carpet in bedrooms. Eat in Kitchen has newer appliances, SS with a glass top stove with interior laundry room connections located behind the kitchen. Master Bedroom has double closets and a shower in Master Bath. Nice large shaded back yard for you to enjoy. Located close to shopping, bus route and I-295.



