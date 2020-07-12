/
196 Apartments for rent in Deercreek, Jacksonville, FL
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1420 sqft
Faux wood flooring, glass- or screen-enclosed sunrooms, lake views and modern kitchens with updated appliances, granite countertops and wet bars. Minutes to beaches, downtown Jacksonville and St. John's Town Center Mall.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
96 Units Available
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,250
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1304 sqft
Fusion is Fort Family Investment’s newest community that is locally owned and managed in Jacksonville, Florida! Fusion offers you a superb collection of homes including studios, one, two, and three bedrooms.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
4 Units Available
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1000 sqft
Ideally situated close to Highway 98 and I-295. Elegant apartment homes include carpeting, a patio/balcony, fireplace and fully appointed kitchen. Community includes a volleyball court, pool, clubhouse and basketball court.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
7613 Fawn Lake Drive North
7613 Fawn Lake Drive North, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1976 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4958 Key Lime Drive #105
4958 Key Lime Dr, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
927 sqft
NEW 2/2 Condo - Summer Key is a Key West style condominium community located in Jacksonville, Florida. Nature trails throughout the community with each building backing up to either a wooded area or pond.
Results within 1 mile of Deercreek
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
24 Units Available
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,063
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,193
1352 sqft
Luxurious community offers four pools and proximity to beaches. Located close to St. Johns Town Center and Avenues Mall. Homes include screened-in patios, walk-in closets and garages.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
24 Units Available
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1314 sqft
Southside Villas sets the bar for modern apartment living in Jacksonville, FL. Our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments offer elegant interiors with modern plank flooring, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
12 Units Available
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,192
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1512 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments in quiet location near Southside Boulevard. Community parking, pool, gym, hot tub, business center, and playground. Pet-friendly units come with patio/balcony, hardwood floors, air conditioning, and ceiling fans.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12233 Heronsford Lane
12233 Heronsford Lane, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1963 sqft
Adorable, Updated Single Family Home in Prime Location! - WOW! LOOK NO FURTHER! This home has it all- great space, updates, and location, location, location! Great foyer entry into the formal dining or formal living space at the front of the home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
11988 Marldon Lane
11988 Marldon Lane, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2886 sqft
This spacious home offers 4 bed and 3.5 bath, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in the the kitchen. Greenland community offers club house, pool, tennis court, soccer court and playground.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7644 SUNNYDALE LN
7644 Sunnydale Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2682 sqft
This beautiful home is only two years new! Bright and specious with a water and fountain view. Great location, easy access to I-95, 9B and I-295, close to shopping and dining. In addition, high end laminate floor throughout 1st floor.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7701 TIMBERLIN PARK BLVD
7701 Timberlin Park Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking to live in the heart of Southside? This condo offer an amazing location near tons of shopping & dining plus fabulous amenities to This two bedroom two bath condo features new paint & new carpet floors throughout the entire unit.
Results within 5 miles of Deercreek
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
14 Units Available
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1439 sqft
Close proximity to I-295, shopping, dining, and nightlife. Pet friendly units have walk in closets, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Outdoor living offers pool, playground, dog park, car wash area. Gym, clubhouse, hot tub.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
47 Units Available
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1525 sqft
Welcome to Cue Luxury Living Apartments! We are a BRAND NEW community and will be opening in early March 2020. You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Jacksonville, Florida.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,231
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1417 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,894
1601 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community offers fitness amenities for recreation, including tennis court and volleyball court. Recently renovated units include hardwood floors and extra storage. Close to Big Island Swamp, Markets at Town Center and I-295.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
16 Units Available
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
1044 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1550 sqft
Just a few minutes from St. Johns Town Center, these units offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include private balconies, wood flooring, 1/2 bath options, and soaking tubs.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
10 Units Available
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,024
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1100 sqft
Situated between Philips Highway and San Jose Boulevard with proximity to I-95 and Autobahn Speedway. Pet-friendly apartment community features pool and gym for fitness and relaxation. Recently renovated units include in-unit laundry and microwave.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1499 sqft
$25/reserved parking$150/garage
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1351 sqft
Excellent location off Southside Blvd near I-95 and I-295, providing easy commute downtown and access to shopping/beaches. Friendly community with professionally landscaped grounds, pool, and sundeck. 1-3 bedroom units boast laundry, patio/balcony, and private garage.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
26 Units Available
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious amenities like washer/dryer, oversized closets and designer cabinetry. The community includes pool, playground, stocked lake and bark park. Just steps from UNF, Promenade Business Park and the Avenues Mall.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
12 Units Available
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,173
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1376 sqft
Luxury units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, extra storage, and patio/balcony. Tenants have access to pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar, billiard room, and Internet cafe. Car wash area and BBQ grill. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
17 Units Available
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,102
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,223
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1175 sqft
Located in the heart of Jacksonville, these luxurious apartments feature a resort-style pool, guest parking, clubhouse and a business center. There are walk-in closets, granite counters, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
6 Units Available
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Pickwick Apartments!\n\nCome experience why Pickwick is considered Mandarin's Best Kept Secret! Pickwick offers quiet beauty, convenience, and NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS ARE AVAILABLE.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
15 Units Available
The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,085
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1273 sqft
A modern, newer community with a resort-style pool, summer kitchen area and complimentary shuttle to the town center area. Residents enjoy gourmet kitchens, fantastic views and luxury accommodations throughout their home.
