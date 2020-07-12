/
downtown jacksonville
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:41 PM
263 Apartments for rent in Downtown Jacksonville, Jacksonville, FL
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
3 Units Available
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,463
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Center of It All. Downtown Jacksonville has re-emerged into the city’s most desirable and exclusive neighborhood, offering an energy and lifestyle like no other area in the city.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
400 E Bay St #608
400 East Bay Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1663 sqft
The Plaza Riverfront Downtown Condo Furnished - A unique opportunity for a fully furnished unit in downtown Jacksonville.
1 of 110
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
424 E Bay St
424 East Bay Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2300 sqft
Upscale Resort Style Living on the St. Johns River - Enjoy upscale resort style living on the St. Johns River. This fully furnished 2 bedroom + den, 2.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
410 East Church Street
410 East Church Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
842 sqft
Rare opportunity to live in a historic apartment building in Downtown. This nicely renovated apartment features 1 bedroom, 1 bath, large living room, and a large bonus room for home office/gym.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
311 West Ashley Street, 1501
311 W Ashley St, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
573 sqft
15th floor corner unit with beautiful downtown view. Laundry mat on the first floor of building. Building equipped with elevators, lounge room with pool table, and gym on site. This condo is unfurnished.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
345 East Bay Street - 1
345 E Bay St, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$5,073
3044 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 345 East Bay Street - 1 in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
400 BAY ST
400 West Bay Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1338 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW FULLY Furnished Luxury high rise condo at The Berkman Plaza in downtown Jacksonville.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
422 East Church Street
422 East Church Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
580 sqft
NICE DOWNTOWN APARTMENT with utilities included! Rare opportunity to live in the heart of the city in this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom upstairs unit. This unit has had a nice renovation, and some of the historic details have been preserved.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
311 ASHLEY ST
311 West Ashley Street, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$695
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice studio apartment on the 5th floor. The building amenities include laundry room, mail box, and onsite gym.NO PETS!Prospective tenant after approved from our application must fill out form from HOA/Condo and pay $100 and get approved through them.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Jacksonville
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
37 Units Available
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
30 Units Available
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,487
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
14 Units Available
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1126 sqft
Trendy apartments on the St. Johns River. Bright apartments have granite counters and open floorplans. In-unit laundry and fireplaces are available. All tenants enjoy access to community game room and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
$
23 Units Available
The Strand
1401 Riverplace Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,080
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1263 sqft
Luxurious high-rise community with unsurpassed views. Situated along the Riverwalk in downtown Jacksonville. Lifestyle enhancements include 24-hour concierge, pool, hot tub and gym. EverBank Field is a brief water taxi ride away.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
605 West Beaver Street - 211
605 Beaver Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
350 sqft
Newly renovated, fully furnished apartments with kitchen, dining area, living area & bedroom/bath. The complex is gated, security system, laundry facilities on-premises. VA medical facilities in the same building for easy access.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1356 Evergreen Ave
1356 Evergreen Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1125 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Moments From Downtown - Come see your new home today! Large 3 bedroom 2 bath house located moments from Downtown and UF Health (Shands). Great for entertaining - newly renovated and available for immediate move in.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1303 N Main St A
1303 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
805 sqft
Move in 1/2 off 1st mo rent! Historic Springfield - Property Id: 255701 Spacious apartments, available unfurnished or fully furnished, just north of Downtown Jacksonville and the edge of Historic Springfield Unfurnished rentals - 12 month leases
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
925 PHILLIPS ST
925 Phillips Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This great 1 BDRM 1 Bath unit is conveniently located in the chic, sought after San Marco community. Super location is right near the hospitals, Ronald McDonald House, great restaurants and the parks are in walking distance from this area.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1116 Evergreen Ave
1116 Evergreen Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
- (RLNE5881744)
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1478 RIVERPLACE BLVD
1478 Riverplace Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful condo sits in the heart of San Marco, in the much desired San Marco Place Condominiums. The spacious balcony overlooks the pool, and clubhouse area.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1530 PALM AVE
1530 Palm Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
766 sqft
San Marco(The Alexandria Building) On the River with a Dock-Beautiful Downstairs 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo-Separate Living/Dining Rooms-Den with french Doors & Closet-Hardwood/Carpet-CH&A Washer/Dryer-well equipped Kitchen-Porch-Community Pool-Off
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1415 North Liberty Street
1415 North Liberty Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Wonderfully updated apartment in Jacksonville's historic Springfield district! Close to restaurants,stores and shops, all the Springfield has to offer.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1411 North Liberty Street
1411 North Liberty Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Wonderfully updated apartment in Jacksonville's historic Springfield district! Close to restaurants,stores and shoppes, all that Springfield has to offer.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1349 N Market Street - 1
1349 North Market Street, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,100
1100 sqft
Approximately 1100 square feet Attractive brick building located on the corner of East 4th Street and North Market Street. The building consists of four units of approximately 1100 sf each or can possibly be combined to make a larger unit.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1334 BRIDIER ST
1334 Bridier Street, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$825
806 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom 1bath wooden floor central heat and air Nice size Lot Fence yard
