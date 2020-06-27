All apartments in Jacksonville
2169 SPRING PARK RD
Last updated September 24 2019 at 8:06 PM

2169 SPRING PARK RD

2169 Spring Park Road · No Longer Available
Location

2169 Spring Park Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Spring Park

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
PROPERTY IS JUST OUTSIDE OF SAN MARCO IN THE ST. NICHOLAS AREA. WITHIN MINUTES OF BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER AND MEMORIAL HOSPITAL RIGHT ON BUS LINE AS WELL. ONLY 4 UNITS IN THIS BUILDING. IT'S A LARGE RED BRICK4 UNIT. NO PETS ALLOWED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2169 SPRING PARK RD have any available units?
2169 SPRING PARK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2169 SPRING PARK RD currently offering any rent specials?
2169 SPRING PARK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2169 SPRING PARK RD pet-friendly?
No, 2169 SPRING PARK RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2169 SPRING PARK RD offer parking?
No, 2169 SPRING PARK RD does not offer parking.
Does 2169 SPRING PARK RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2169 SPRING PARK RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2169 SPRING PARK RD have a pool?
No, 2169 SPRING PARK RD does not have a pool.
Does 2169 SPRING PARK RD have accessible units?
No, 2169 SPRING PARK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2169 SPRING PARK RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2169 SPRING PARK RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2169 SPRING PARK RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2169 SPRING PARK RD does not have units with air conditioning.
