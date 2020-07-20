Rent Calculator
Home
Jacksonville, FL
2104 Brian Lakes Drive North
2104 Brian Lakes Drive North
2104 Brian Lakes Dr N
Location
2104 Brian Lakes Dr N, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Farms-Terrace
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly renovated, beautiful woodfloors
Newly renovated, beautiful woodfloors
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2104 Brian Lakes Drive North have any available units?
2104 Brian Lakes Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2104 Brian Lakes Drive North have?
Some of 2104 Brian Lakes Drive North's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2104 Brian Lakes Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
2104 Brian Lakes Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 Brian Lakes Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 2104 Brian Lakes Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 2104 Brian Lakes Drive North offer parking?
Yes, 2104 Brian Lakes Drive North offers parking.
Does 2104 Brian Lakes Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2104 Brian Lakes Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 Brian Lakes Drive North have a pool?
No, 2104 Brian Lakes Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 2104 Brian Lakes Drive North have accessible units?
No, 2104 Brian Lakes Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 Brian Lakes Drive North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2104 Brian Lakes Drive North has units with dishwashers.
